Men Spread COVID Particles More Than Other Populations – CBS Denver





A study focused on tracking the spread of COVID-19 in the setting of Fort Collins, Corona (CBS4) performing arts also revealed the population of humans who spread the most COVID-19 particles. Researchers at Colorado State University have learned that men spread coronavirus particles more often than women and children.

This study, which lasted several months, was originally developed to see what the performing arts people can do to facilitate a safe return to the post-pandemic stage. Performing arts, from educational levels to Broadway performances, were some of the most influential areas.

Theaters and concert venues have been completely closed for over a year.

COVID closed the performing arts almost overnight, said Dan Goble, director of CSU’s School of Music, Drama and Dance. It wasn’t just a CSU issue, it was a national issue. Think about all public school bands, choirs, and orchestras.

Goble wanted to investigate the correlation between the COVID-19 epidemic and the performing arts. Fortunately, CSU already had qualified researchers and resources on campus to conduct research in-house. Goble collaborated with John Volckens, a professor of mechanical engineering, to conduct the survey.

Over 75 different people participated in studies conducted primarily in chambers used to test particles in the air. Participants varied in age and skill set. Some people were asked to sing a song like Happy Birthday repeatedly. Others were asked to play a song on an instrument.

Singing definitely emits more particles than speaking, Volckens told CBS 4s Dillon Thomas.

A study entitled “Reducing Bioaerosol Emissions and Exposure in Performing Art: A Scientific Roadmap for Safe Return from COVID-19” focuses on the epidemic of coronavirus in the performing arts venue. Was intended, but it becomes a virus as a whole.

Studies have shown that children and females emit less particles than males.

Adults tend to emit more particles than children, Volckens said. The reason men tend to release more particles is because we have larger lungs.

According to Volkens, the virus spreads more easily among people who speak at higher volumes.

The loudness of your voice is an indication of how much energy you have in your larynx. That energy is converted into more particles coming out of your body. These are particles that carry the COVID-19 virus and infect others, Volckens said.

According to Volkens, noisy indoor venues have the highest risk of COVID-19 epidemic. Noisy closed areas such as bars, sports arenas and concert venues can be susceptible to high levels of expanse. Other events, such as ballet, where the audience isn’t very responsive, are safer than concerts with thousands of screaming and singing fans, Volkens said.

According to Goble, the next step in the project is to investigate which equipment will spread COVID-19 more often. One point from previous studies is the importance of proper ventilation in indoor art venues.

Although pandemics have proven to be detrimental to the business model surrounding the performing arts, many venues are now making a major return to stage courtesy masks and vaccinations.

Performing arts did the right thing by closing in 2020, they definitely saved lives. As we now know, when you sing or speak at a loud volume, you produce more particles, Volckens said.

