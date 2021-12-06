7 Story Beats to Remember Before Getting Started with Halo Infinite





While Halo is more than 20 years old and has many folklore today, Halo Infinite serves as a starting point for both new and expired players. Interview with Polygon. But there are still some parts of the campaign that make more sense if you know the light history. Or refresh your memory if you’ve been away from the series for a while (or if you forget what happened at the end of Halo 5: Guardians). ).

Well, I was here to help. Here are seven simple questions you need to answer before you start Halo Infinite.

[Ed. note: While this article does operate on some assumptions regarding important story beats based on Halo Infinite trailers, it does NOT contain spoilers for Halo Infinite.]

What is the history of the Master Chief?

The history of the Master Chief is so long that I didn’t intend to go into everything here. (If you need a longer version, check out everything you need to know about Halo posts.)

The main points are as follows. The Master Chief is a human named John, his code number is 117, and the Master Chief is both his rank and nickname. He is the most famous spartan of genetically engineered supersoldiers, first designed by the United Nations Space Command (Future of Earth’s Army) to quell human rebellion. In the original Halo video game trilogy, he fought on behalf of humanity against a group of aliens called covenants. Naturally, he won.

John was abducted by the army at the age of six. He was chosen because he was smart and strong against his age. After physical enhancement and training, he became the main character in video games in the early 2000s.

He is 50 years old at the time of Halo Infinite.

Who is Dr. Halsey?

Dr. Catherine Halcy is the founder of the Spartan II program that created the Master Chief. She is a talented scientist and a war criminal (for the abduction and torture of children). She’s usually pretty moody, but she feels guilty about what she’s done to John and others. She is also a former lover of Halo: Combat Evolved captain Jacob Keyes and the mother of Halo 2 and Halo 3 Miranda Keyes.

It is worth noting that Dr. Halcy also created Cortana. Cortana is an AI where the Master Chief spends all his time in the original Halo game. In addition, Halsey is based on Cortana itself.

Halsey is 69 years old at the time of Halo Infinite.

Why is Cortana so important to the chief? Image: 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios

As an advanced Spartan in the Spartan-II program, Chief was tasked with protecting Cortana.

He carried her around in his head for a long time through the first two Halo games, so the two formed a strong attachment to each other.

In the simplest case, they are best friends. But if you want to look deeper, they’ve been sharing headspace for a long time, so there’s a symbiotic relationship where enthusiastic AI backpack their bodies to explore the world and lone soldiers get companions. And while this aspect of their relationship doesn’t really show up in the game, the fact that Cortana is a more open and accessible version of Halsey definitely contributes to their attachment by the chief maternal figure. Did.

So when Cortana eventually died in Halo 4 and revived as a villain in Halo 5: Guardians, it’s personally devastating to John. Being a devoted soldier, the chief was charged with Combat Evolved, and his failure to protect her weighs heavily on him.

Wait, why are we angry with Cortana?

In Halo 4, Cortana began to suffer from rampant. This is a type of AI malfunction that occurs when you get too much information. It often results in personality changes, such as the urge to power or violence. AI like Cortana is supposed to be deactivated after 7 years to prevent rampage.

Cortana begins to lose control towards the end of Halo 4, eventually sacrificing himself for the chief. However, her fragment revives and takes power in Halo 5: Guardians.

This completely rampant Cortana builds a new faction called Created. It’s essentially an army of AI, trying to spin the table of the humans who made the AI. She arrives on Earth at the end of Halo 5: Guardians and is essentially ready to enslave the planet.

This is the last time I’ve seen Cortana in-game before Halo Infinite.

What does the Halo ring do again? Image: 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

Halo Ring is a weapon, worshiped by covenants (remember the alien cult master chief fought in the first three games?) And created by a pioneering race called Forerunners. They exist to defeat parasites such as floods and zombies that can infect almost any organism. But haloling does not kill the flood. They kill flood food (ie, all creatures in the galaxy).

Halo Rings usually have other features as well. They can be used to study and experiment with species, or to reseed life into space once the ring is activated. Each Halo is unique and has its own fully functional ecosystem.

There are seven Halo installations, the first game will be played in Installation 04, the second game will be moved to Installation 05, and Halo Infinite will be played in the mysterious Zeta Halo.

Who is the exiled Atriox?

Expulsion is a fraudulent faction of the contract. They split from the major religious cults before their demise. They do not follow the covenant religion and instead act mostly as hordes of pirates. When the covenant was gone, Banished came to power by using some of the covenant’s resources to expand its business.

Atriox is the founder and leader of Banished. He and his exiles were the main villains of Halo Wars 2, and Atriox led his army to Zeta Halo before the start of Halo Infinite.

I played for the first hour of the Halo Infinites campaign, but I still don’t know what’s going on. help? ?? ??

Halo Infinite starts with medialess. That is, the story is already underway before the player controls the Master Chief. For the sake of clarity, the story mentioned here is a new story, so even players who are keeping up with Halo’s history will be confused. It’s by design.

The game makes more sense over time, so wait patiently.

