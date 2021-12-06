Crain’s Extra: Workers’ Love Lost in Baseball





Pitcher Marcus Stroman | Associated Press

Major League Baseball owners say they were “forced” to shut out players last week, so it’s our wonder why this confused (and headquartered in New York) company is worth keeping. I’m a fan.

When his father grew up, his favorite player was the Cubs first baseman Phil Cavaletta, one of the most valuable players in the National League in 1945. I know this because my dad said so in his first match at Wrigley Field in 1977. On a cloudy afternoon, the upper deck was closed. The Big Red Machine is in town and Johnny Bench returns home on Waveland Avenue.

Except for that game and another game at Tiger Stadium with my childhood friend Scott Hughes, I don’t really remember what happened in 1977. Baseball is a way I track time and is a Proust novel. In 1990 I saw Andy Hawkins make a no-hitter no-run on the White Sox, but lost when Jim Raylitz dropped a regular fly. In 1999 I saw Pedro Martinez strike out 17 Yankees, including the last five. In 2006 I and my college colleague Adam Lewin saw the end of the game when Nook Logan was picked from third base.

There is no doubt that the economics of baseball is slanted. Thirty years ago, owners had 48% of their revenue in their pockets, but now it’s 57%. Thanks to cable and streaming money, the pie has grown to $ 11 billion, but the median player salary has fallen by 30% since 2015. Too many teams aren’t trying to get or compete for quality players. Owners have found new sources of revenue by developing hotels and apartments near the stadium. Players believe they should benefit.

Baseball isn’t scheduled until April, but lockouts can be a long toffee pull, as there seems to be no urgency to resolve this battle. During the final labor war in baseball in 1994, President Bill Clinton invited a party feuding to the White House to negotiate. During the Oslo Accords, owners and players continued to fight until the involvement of Manhattan’s federal judge Sonia Sotomayor in the spring of 1995.

The only game of baseball today is who blinks first. Is it the owner or a player who needs their fat salary because they are afraid to endanger their golden geese? It doesn’t really matter to me.

Baseball is important to me because my dad and I are always talking about baseball. I remember calling him during Round 7 of the 2016 World Series to see if he was still alive after the Cubs hit the lead eight times. He was in tears. “I know how this ends,” he said, “I saw this before.” I said: “This was 1969, 1984, or 2003. No. It’ll be okay. “He said I was naive. For the rest of the game, I was worried that the Cubs might be trying to kill him, and frankly surprised when they didn’t. We went to the match in Wrigley during the summer and had a great time, and I showed my son where Johnny Bench’s home run cleared the fence.

Message to Baseball Steward: The more you tinker, the more you risk reminding lifelong fans that we are all old and should know better.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crainsnewyork.com/crains-extra/labors-love-lost-baseball The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos