Porsche designs a virtual car just for Gran Turismo 7 video games





Join the game leader with GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming to participate in the 2nd GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit. GamesBeat: To Metaverse 2 from January 25th to 27th, 2022. See event details.

Porsche cars often appear in video games, but automakers are the first to design a car specifically for Gran Turismo 7.

Sony’s latest Gran Turismo title debuted on March 4, 2022, with an all-electric concept car that can’t be driven on the road, with futuristic features that only work in video games.

In an interview with GamesBeat, Brand Management and Partnership Director Deniz Keskin said the car designers at both companies spent about three years designing as if they were making a real car. They worked with Sonys game studio Polyphony Digital to convert it to the right format to make it one of the game’s hero cars.

The Gran Turismo game series has featured Porsche sports cars since 2017 and more recently the Taycan Turbo S. With the launch of the 7th edition of the game, Porsche is the first to develop the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo for the virtual world of the game. ..

event

2nd GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2

learn more

We approached it like a regular vehicle project. This is a typical Porsche way to do that, Keskin said. Probably like a 2030 concept car. So it feels futuristic. But we tried to be realistic in the sense that we didn’t put anything that wasn’t feasible in the car. Its a completely electric car. It’s also fairly compact and agile.

This is the first concept study of a sports car maker specially created for use in computer games. Gran Turismo 7 will be available exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The biggest challenge is to look like Porsche and express the meaning of the brand.

Image credit: Porsche

Kazunori Yamauchi, president of Polyphony Digital, said in a statement that Porsche’s appeal lies in its pure design. And when it comes to engineering expertise, both us and Porsche follow the same philosophy of perfectionism. We share the same passion for racing and look to the future of cars.

According to Keskin, the team was freed from the constraints of developing models for mass production, allowing them to incorporate new ideas into the intra-practice of Gran Turismo concept cars.

In a statement, Porsche’s Vice President of Style, Michael Mauer, vehicles designed purely for the virtual world open up exciting possibilities that are tightly controlled during the normal design process of mass-produced vehicles. Projects such as Porsche Vision Gran Turismo are of particular value to us in the creative process. Further developing the well-defined Porsche Design DNA and interacting with designers from other industries is an important part of our work.

Vision Gran Turismo features a future-oriented version of the familiar Porsche Design elements. The concept car shows the typical proportions of the brand, especially with a sporty height-to-width ratio, a very low set of bonnets, and very prominent wings.

Especially the air intake integrated with the pure front light creates a visual link to Taycan’s design language and nods to the pure electric drive of the car. The rear is adorned with a significantly narrower light strip, furthering the familiar light signature on the 911 and Taycan models. A clear emphasis on brand identity continues in the interior with a curved holographic display tailored to the driver, who appears to be floating above the steering wheel. The low seating position emphasizes the dynamic feel of the car. The realistic surface appearance of the interior also plays a big role. There is a holographic display that displays various driving data.

We spent a lot of time looking for a suitable material design consisting of carbon and titanium. In a statement, Markus Auerbach, Head of Interior Design for Porsche, aimed to improve performance while reducing weight. In addition, the sustainable side also plays a role in future-oriented projects. For example, the concept car used only vegan ingredients.

In addition to pure design-related themes, there are also new features that contribute to the feel of a strong sports car by allowing players to experience tactile feedback through a controller that mimics the feel of the steering wheel. The company said this quick and direct feedback is reminiscent of a real racing car.

Expanding gaming activity is also of strategic importance to Porsche.

In a statement, Porsche’s vice president of marketing, Robert Adale, said in a statement that it can attract young, digital target groups where the dream of the car is born, the gaming world. The partnership between Polyphony Digital and Gran Turismo is perfect for Porsche, as motorsport is part of our DNA, whether real or virtual.

Porsche represents a genuine and inspiring experience. In this context, video games and virtual worlds offer new opportunities to make sports cars interactive and make driving them an accessible experience. For this reason, the brand has been working with various companies in the gaming industry for several years, and these activities are now an integral part of the marketing mix. Our top priority is to create a lasting brand experience. Sony’s Polyphony Digital has been producing Gran Turismo games since 1997.

A few years ago, Porsche announced the real car for the first time after announcing that it would be included in the Forza video game for the Microsoft Xbox, but Keskin said it worked in terms of positive feedback. And it also debuted the previous car on Sony’s platform.

According to Keskin, we are very excited because games are a very important segment for us. It also extends to the entire community surrounding esports. There are a lot of really enthusiastic young people who want positive early brand exposure.

Image credit: Porsche

Designers focused on designing video games using polygons and textures, rather than designing a real car with many materials never seen in the game under the hood. But it has a gorgeous interior and lots of things for gamers to admire from every angle.

According to Keskin, you’ll find that it looks like a full-fledged concept car as seen at a car show. There is no compromise in the approach to this product.

Keskin said it is rare for his generation to equate the value of digital commodities with the value of physical commodities. But his little son never thinks twice about assigning the same value as a physical object to a digital object like the sin of a video game.

He said this would open up a world of very compelling questions in games and esports and make it available to us. At least in terms of what that means for the way we present ourselves as a brand. Designing the first Porsche car in history for the digital space shows that we want to get it right and contribute here.

Regarding the return on investment for designers to work on concept cars for three years, Keskin said he was completely confident that video games alone would benefit. It may be highlighted in marketing and esports events. Considering that Sony usually sells millions in one installment, Porsche’s exposure is quite large.

I think the community will be happy too. And there are long periods that are very difficult to measure, Keskin said. There are road regulations to achieve this. Therefore, this car cannot be created exactly as it was designed for virtual space. But my colleague in the design studio will tell you that it frees up a lot of creativity if you are not subject to certain restrictions. And as a marketer, the best thing that can happen to me is to see the world move to Porsche in five or six years. Then you will recognize some small elements and perhaps the small clues and inspirations you have. I’m coming from that car. If that happens, you know, I think it’s a very cool and incredible story. And I’m very happy to see it happening.

GamesBeat The belief in covering the GamesBeat gaming industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? As a game studio decision maker, but also as a game fan, I want to tell you how important news is to you. Whether you’re reading articles, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, GamesBeat helps you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How do you do it? Membership includes the following access: Great, educational and fun speaker networking opportunities at newsletter events such as DeanBeat Special member-only interviews, chats, “open office” events with GamesBeat staff Chat with community members, GamesBeat staff, etc. Become a Japanese guest and maybe a fun prize or an introductory member of two like-minded parties

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/12/05/porsche-designs-a-virtual-car-just-for-gran-turismo-7-video-game/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos