The Motorola G31 will be available in Flipkart today.See price, features





Lenovo-owned Motorola is launching a new smartphone in budget segment G31 today in Flipkart. The Motorola G31 is priced at 12,999 for a basic 4GB model. Smartphones are already on the market in Europe. The Motorola G31 competes with Realme and Xiaomi in the most motivated budget categories. Available in blue and black, the Motorola G31 comes with a 50MP main camera and a huge 5,000mAh battery.

The 6GB version will sell for 14,999. Flipkart sales are today at 12:00 noon. It is available in 2 colors. Baby blue and meteo light gray.

screen

The Motorola G31 features a dew-drop display that houses the front camera of the phone. The 6.4 inch FHD + AMOLED display provides a 90Hz refresh rate. It can generate 700 nit peak brightness and 409 ppi. Motorola claims it is a water repellent smartphone.

camera

Motorola brings a triple rear lens to the G31. The main lens is a 50MP shooter with an 8MP super wide-angle lens and another 8MP depth sensor. The Motorola G31 has a 13MP selfie camera.

processor

The smartphone runs on Android 11 and provides a near-inventory experience. The Motorola G31 features the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The second variant is a 6GB / 128GB phone.

battery

The Motorola G31 has a high capacity battery of 5,000mAh.

