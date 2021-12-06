Review: The Halo Infinites campaign ends the battle, but arrives in tatters





Expansion / Chief and “Weapon” are connected not only through game plots and shootouts, but also through Halo Infinite’s adversity.

Xbox Game Studios / 343 Industries

Halo Infinite is the best campaign-led entry since 343 Industries took over the series in 2011. It’s also the most annoying Halo game ever.

To be clear, I enjoyed the time with the Halo Infinite campaign. This is mainly because in the game 343 will eventually nail its own Halo “voice”. Halo’s “voice” feels that its mechanics, gunplay, and physics are more rooted in the past of the series. Meanwhile, 343 uses clever ideas to modernize and surpass the foundation established by Bungie. And this game brings stories, dialogue and sci-fi betting to key places.

However, there is no way to check this title without complaining about the launch status of the game. Halo Infinite has the potential to reach the height of a new series, but its ambition tests the limits of duct tape that keeps the game together.

Before you start, 3 housekeeping notes

First, this is a campaign-only review. Xbox Game Studios has wisely split Halo Infinite into two separate parts, and the online vs. multiplayer suite has been released as a free-to-play game starting November 20th. It’s very fun. Near future. For the purposes of this article, “infinity” refers to campaigns launched on Steam, Windows 10, and the Xbox console on Wednesday, December 8th, rather than vs. mode.

Second, Ars Technica takes spoilers seriously, so avoid talking about important plot points. But I’m definitely ruining some things about the progress of the game and making important points. If that’s a problem for you, now is a good time to stop reading, or you can simply skip to the final verdict of the story.

And third, Infinite doesn’t currently have extensive features. There is no cooperation mode yet. 343 Industries has chosen to sacrifice the expected collaboration capabilities of the series in order to meet the December 2021 launch deadline. Complete single player now. I will add a co-op later. (Current estimate: May 2022.)

Disadvantages of being uncooperative Expanded / Master Chief gets an AI companion for the entire endless campaign, but it’s not the same as “cooperation”.

Having played the Infinite Campaign to the end, I understand how this situation happened. The game doesn’t work like the old menu-style Halo game because the progression and quest chains are blended into an open world structure. .. Co-op acts as a game like drop-in, drop-out, and I think only the “primary” player will make progress in terms of unlockability and progress. (I will explain later.)

Was the nixing co-op the right call? Financially, maybe for Microsoft. At the gameplay level, I couldn’t stop thinking about co-op while playing Infinite alone. The best missions and battles in the game include more reasons to invite squads and issue battlefield commands than any other Halo game in the past. 343 acknowledges this by offering the AI ​​squad as an unlockable perk through the campaign.

If the absence of a co-operative is appealing to you, it could be enhanced by the last seven featured campaigns. You have to wait. Do not install the campaign. If you don’t like online shooters, we recommend combining free-to-play with a multiplayer suite to team up with your friends and play together in Infinite’s convenient “anti-bot” lobby. In addition to all the new weapons and abilities in the game, you can get some very solid AI bots to counter. This mode gets over you much better than showing someone you play the campaign yourself.

Let’s make a ring-shaped super weapon again! Magnification / Master Chief sees Zeta Hello. The shots in this game are angled so that the location looks as scenic and clean as possible. It gets worse from here.

Xbox Game Studios / 343 Industries

Let me start with the good news so that it doesn’t get in the way.

Want to get back to the series’ plump sci-fi plot bets, backed by trippy scenes and solid acting? Need a vast landscape where you can drive a rugged, tumbled four-wheeled buggy through enemy camps? Then do you want to be agile in a big battle that rekindles your love for Hello? You will find something like that here.

Infinite follows the basic philosophy of the series of excellent first-person shooters, third-person shooters, and a number of familiar military and alien shooters. Unlike Halo 5 in 2015, we’ve been in control of the character’s Master Chief, and he’s landed on an unfamiliar, super-sized ring planet called the Zeta Hello. It has been blown up and partially destroyed, and some very bad monsters have a design that turns it back into a superweapon that kills humans.

It may sound like the Halo series is announcing a version of the Death Star, but “building a ring-shaped super weapon again!” But the game differentiates the environment, plots the beat, and infinite. A dissertation that allows familiar assumptions to actually work better than above. I’ll explain this in a little more detail.

