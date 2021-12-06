New 2022 Renault Austral: Kadjar Exchange Arriving in Spring





Entering the second generation in 2022, the Renault Kadjar will have a new look, overhauled interiors, an improved powertrain and even a new name.

Since it was unpacked in the spring, Toyota RAV4 rivals will be called Renault Austral. Renault “reminds us of the liveliness and heat of the South, the quiet joy of nature, and the large open space, evoking infinity. Opportunity.”

Previous sightings of the disguised prototype also confirm that the flagship SUV will undergo a major styling overhaul, following the lead of the new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric, which sets the tone of Renault’s new era design spirit. Did.

Despite the heavy camouflage, slim LED headlights (which you may encounter in the center like an electric megane), concave grille design, completely reshaped and air intakes have been repositioned.

In addition to the new look, the new model heading changes include the development of quality and technological improvements found in Renault’s latest cars, as well as unprecedented powertrain choices.

The Kadjar, which has been on sale since 2015 and has undergone the mildest remodeling in 2019, is one of Europe’s best-selling family SUVs. Renault seeks to maintain its appeal by modifying the cabin for the ongoing “interior revolution” under design boss Laurens van den Acker.

Set to mainstream the touch screen (large and vertical on top-end models), the new Kadjar interior strives for class-leading material quality and clean design. Renault Clio is near the top of the supermini tree. Expect premium features such as ambient lighting and Posher trim options to help create a luxurious atmosphere.

