Toshiba’s new Fire TV M series promises better image quality with HDR, local dimming





Toshiba

So far, Amazon’s Fire TV system has generally appeared on cheap TVs with medium image quality, but Toshiba’s new M-series is aiming for something higher. Launched today is the first Fire TV with full-array local dimming. This is a feature that enhances very important contrast and allows LCD TVs to take advantage of high dynamic range (HDR) TV programs, movies and games.

The M-series is available in three sizes: the 55-inch 55M550KU for $ 800, the 65-inch 65M550KU for $ 1,000, and the 75-inch 75M550KU for $ 1,200. These prices are suggested retail prices, so the selling price is low (for example, the 55-inch is currently sold for $ 650). However, they are in the same range as this year’s favorite mid-priced TV, the TCL6 series RokuTV, and another TV with local dimming capabilities, the Vizio MQ7 series.

According to Toshiba, the M550KU TV has “up to 48” local dimming zones, but press time details are not provided. The number of 55-inch and 65-inch models may be small, as the large TVs in the series usually have more dimming zones. In many cases, the more dimming zones you have, the more accurate lighting and better image quality you will get, but this is not always the case. For comparison, the TCL has 240 zones at 75 inch size and the Vizio has 32 zones.

Other Toshiba image quality additions include a 120Hz native refresh rate. This improves motion performance and reduces blurring (usually the motion rate 240 spec is negligible). Format support is solid and can handle Dolby Atmos and DTS: X audio as well as Dolby Vision video. Gamers understand that TVs offer an automatic low latency mode, but Toshiba doesn’t say if other advanced gaming extras, especially 4K / 120Hz inputs or VRRs, are supported. ..

Toshiba M Series Fire TV offers the same smart TV system as Amazon Fire TV Omni, which does not require local dimming. It gives you hands-free access to Alexa by simply speaking the “Alexa” wake word, no remotes required, and you can issue commands to thin. air. It’s like having an echo built into the TV itself. Also, like Omni, the M-series has a physical switch to disable the microphone if you don’t want to hear it.

The Fire TV system isn’t our favorite-advertising and Amazon promotions are cluttered compared to Roku’s simplicity-but from Netflix to Disney Plus, Hulu, yes, Amazon Prime Video. Like Omni, the M Series also supports Apple AirPlay.

According to Toshiba, the M550KU series will be available on Best Buy and Amazon starting today, but earlier that day, only 55-inch sizes were in stock, only Best Buy. We expect all sizes to be available in both retail stores in the near future.

