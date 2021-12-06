Accessibility Hack: How to Control Your Apple Watch with Hand Gestures





Under normal circumstances, you can control your Apple Watch by tapping the screen, pressing the side button, and pressing or turning the digital crown. However, if your finger is too big to tap such a small screen accurately, if you cannot touch the screen with gloves, or if the motor function is limited, you need to actually touch the watch. there is no.

By enabling the Assistive Touch and Hand Gestures features, you can perform actions such as accessing the display, activating the digital crown, triggering side buttons, and moving the pointer on the screen without touching the watch itself. Instead of tapping the screen, use your hand wearing the watch to perform certain actions such as pinching or double pinching your fingers, clenching or double clenching your hands, or tilting your arms.

AssistiveTouch is only supported on Apple Watch Series 6, Series 7, and SE. Also, the iPhone must be running iOS 15 or later, and the watch must be running watchOS 8 or later. To update any device directly[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアの更新]Go to. You will be notified that your OS is up to date or you will be asked to download the latest updates.

Enable hand gestures

To enable Assistive Touch on your iPhone, open the Watch app.[マイウォッチ]On the screen[ユーザー補助]Tap and[AssistiveTouch]Choose. To enable it on your Apple Watch[設定]>[ユーザー補助]>[AssistiveTouch]Open and switch on the Assistive Touch. If you enable it on one device, it will be automatically enabled on the other device.

next,[ハンドジェスチャ]Tap an option to turn on the switch.To try out gestures, under the hand gesture entry[詳細]Tap the link. Tap the pinch, double pinch, crench, or double crench gesture entry. If you do this from your mobile phone, the watch app will tell you to try it on your watch. Follow the instructions and diagrams on the screen to practice each gesture. When you’re done[完了]Tap.

After you enable hand gestures on the accessibility settings screen, you must turn on this feature each time you use it. However, this can be done with gestures. Double clinch your hand to activate the hand gesture. You will hear a beeping sound indicating that the feature is active and the cursor will appear on the screen.

How to use hand gestures

By default, a single pinch of your thumb and forefinger will move the clock cursor to the next item in the list or on the screen. Pinch your finger twice to move the cursor to the previous item. When you hold your hand, the tap becomes active and you can select or open the current item. Hold your hand twice to display an action menu with icons for activating various commands.

In the action menu, you can: Activate the digital crown. Go to the system menu. Scroll left, right, up, or down. Turn the digital crown up and down. Listen to the time spoken aloud. Customize your current watch face. Switch between pointer mode and gesture mode. The screen scrolls automatically. Let the clock lie down.

[システム]Menus include submenus that give you access to Notification Center, Control Center, Dock, Home Screen, Apple Pay, Siri, and side buttons. All hand gestures change with the situation, so they behave differently depending on the current screen and location.

Now suppose you are currently seeing one of your watch faces on your screen and you are experiencing some complications. Pinch your finger to move from one complication to another. Double pinch them back to the previous complications. When doing this, note that the cursor highlights the current complication.

Next, you may want to check your calendar appointments. Hover over the complexity of the date, squeeze your hand to activate it, and get the calendar. Pinch your fingers to cycle through each event and clench your hands to see details for a particular event.

Double clinch your hand to trigger the action menu. Hover over the first icon on the Press Crown and squeeze your hand to activate it. This will return you to the previous watch face.

Activate the motion pointer

You can also activate and control the motion pointer and move around the screen by tilting the clock up / down / left / right. From any screen, double-clinch your hand to trigger the action menu. Continue to pinch your finger until you reach the interaction icon, then clench your fist to open the interaction menu. Clench your hand to activate the motion pointer.

Then tilt your hand up / down or left / right to move the pointer over the screen. When the pointer is over the item you want to activate, do not move your hand until the ring completes one movement around the circular pointer.

Customize gestures and motions

To customize hand gestures and motion pointers, open the watch app on your smartphone or watch[設定]Go to.[ユーザー補助]>[AssistiveTouch]>[手のジェスチャー]Tap to change the action of each of the four gestures. Return to the previous screen[モーションポインター]Tap to change the pointer sensitivity, tolerance, and hot edge.

To change the way you move to another item on the screen[スキャンスタイル]Choose. Manual scans use pinch or double pinch gestures to manually move between different items in a screen or menu. With automatic scanning, each item on the screen or menu is automatically selected one after the other. You can also control the speed of scanning by enabling automatic scanning.

There are other accessibility features that you enable in the AssistiveTouch menu. You can enable high contrast and change the color of the cursor to make the item selected by the cursor easier to see.[メニューのカスタマイズ]Tap to fine-tune the action menu to add an action, reposition the action, resize the menu, and change the autoscroll speed. When using Assistive Touch with Apple Pay[AssistiveTouchで確認を有効にする]Choose.

