Apple is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to expand its “Everyone Can Code” curriculum





Apple today announced that it has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to launch a new program designed to expand the availability of the Everyone Can Code curriculum. This announcement celebrates Computer Science Education Week …

In a press release, Apple announced that the collaboration will bring coding with Swift to “tens of thousands of students across the country” in more than 12 cities in the United States. The company explains:

With the Everyone Can Code curriculum for free use of iPad and Apple, and continued professional support from local Boys & Girls Clubs kids and teenage Apple educators, we integrate coding into programming and design and develop apps for our students. Provides the opportunity to create and collaborate on the basics of.Focus on critical thinking and creative problem solving

This announcement is an extension of Apple’s existing partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of America. The new program will initially start in 10 new regions, including Atlanta. Austin, Texas; Metro DC; Miami-Dade County, Florida; Wake County, North Carolina; and Silicon Valley. According to Apple, this programming is already available in Atlantic City, NJ. Chicago; Detroit; Nashville, Tennessee; Newark, NJ.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environmental, Policy and Social Initiatives, believes that education is the driving force of fairness and that all learners should have the opportunity to explore and develop their coding skills for the future. increase. In collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we have already introduced thousands of students with innovative technology experiences. We are pleased to expand our partnership and provide coding with Swift to more communities across the country.

For more information, see Apple’s full press release.

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/12/06/apple-partners-with-boys-girls-clubs-of-america-to-expand-everyone-can-code-curriculum/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos