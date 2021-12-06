WhatsApp announces multiple time periods in “disappearing messages”: Here’s how to enable it:





WhatsApp introduced the message disappearance feature last year. This allows users to increase the message loss time by up to 90 days. In addition, WhatsApp users will also have the option to turn on hidden messages by default for all new chats.

Previously, the message hiding feature automatically removed messages from chat after 7 days. When enabled, all messages will be automatically removed from the chat when the message disappears. The company is adding two new periods when the message disappears. 24 hours and 90 days, and the existing option 7 days.

When enabled by default, all new one-to-one chat (you or others) starts are set to disappear during the selected time period. To get started, go to Privacy Settings and[デフォルトのメッセージタイマー]Choose.

“It’s up to you to decide the length of the message. We’re used to leaving almost every digital copy we type without even thinking about it. Is equivalent to the note-taking person who is following us about keeping a permanent record of everything we say, so last year we introduced a message that disappears, but more recently. We try to make photos and videos disappear once we see them, “the company said in a press statement.

How to enable disappearing messages

1. Open WhatsApp chat.

2. Tap the contact’s name.

3.[消えるメッセージ]Tap. When prompted,[続行]Tap.

4. Select 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

How to disable disappearing messages

Both users can disable messages that disappear at any time. If disabled, new messages sent in chat will not disappear.

1. Open WhatsApp chat.

2. Tap the contact’s name.

3.[消えるメッセージ]Tap. When prompted,[続行]Tap.

Four.[オフ]Choose.

The company noted that new options have been added that can also be turned on in the WhatsApp group. This new feature is optional and does not modify or delete existing chats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/social/whatsapp-users-will-now-have-the-option-to-turn-on-disappearing-messages-by-default-for-all-new-chats-7659558/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos