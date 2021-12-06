Jio will revise the Disney + Hotstar mobile prepaid plan, starting with Rs. 601





Reliance Jio has revised five prepaid recharge plans bundled with its one-year Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription. The charging plan in question was not officially included in the price increase Jio introduced last week. As a result of the revision, Jio is now offering Disney + Hotstar Mobile to prepaid subscribers with a minimum of Rs. From the previous Rs, 601 a month. 499 plan. The revised plan also costs users up to 20 percent more.

According to the details available on the Jio site, Rs. The 601 prepaid plan provides 3 GB of high-speed data per day for 28 days and includes 1 year of Disney + Hotstar Mobile. This is equivalent to Rs. 499. This plan also includes an additional 6GB of high speed data access, offering unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Overall, the benefits of Rs. The 601 prepaid plan is the same as Rs. 499 plan.

Next to the series is Rs. 799 prepaid recharge plan which is a revision of Rs. 666 plan. In addition to the benefits of unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS messages, it brings 2GB of fast data daily for 56 days. This plan includes an annual Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Jio also revised Rs. 888 prepaid recharge plan by Rs. In addition to your annual Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription, the 1,066 plan offers benefits such as 2GB of fast data per day, additional 5GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan has a validity period of 84 days.

The operator also brought Rs. A 3,119 prepaid recharge plan that replaces Rs. 2,599. This will provide Disney + Hotstar Mobile for one year, plus 2GB and 10GB of additional high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days.

In addition to the regular plan, Jio has revised the data-only 549 prepaid recharge plan with the new R. 659 plan. This will provide Disney + Hotstar Mobile for one year and 1.5GB of high speed data access for 56 days.

Old plan New plan Benefits Effectiveness Rs. 499 Rupees 601 3GB daily fast data, 6GB additional fast data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, Disney + Hotstar Mobile annual subscription 28 days Rs. 666 Rupees 799 2GB daily fast data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, Disney + Hotstar Mobile annual subscription 56 days Rs. 888 rupees 1,066 days 2GB high speed data, 5GB additional high speed data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, Disney + Hotstar Mobile annual subscription 84 days Rs. 2,599 rupees 3,119 days 2GB high speed data, 10GB additional high speed data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, Disney + Hotstar Mobile annual subscription 365 days Rs. 549 Rupees 659 1.5GB Daily High Speed ​​Data, Annual Subscription Disney + Hotstar Mobile 56 Days

Jio initially introduced a prepaid charging plan with Disney + Hotstar Mobile in late August. The latest revision did not officially co-exist with the start of the recent tariff hike that took place last week. However, the details available in the web archive suggest that it may have come along.

On the Jio website, the revised plans are listed in the Cricket Plans section. Third-party recharge sources such as Google Pay and Paytm reflect the revision.

