You are probably being tracked by Google.Turn off these settings and stop





Google knows where you are going. Here’s how to make sure you don’t always know where you are.

Getty Images

If you are using the Google app, it may be tracked. Turning off location history in your Google account isn’t completely clear yet. Disabling that setting sounds like a one-time solution, but some Google apps still store location data. Simply open the Google Maps app or use Google Search on any platform and your approximate location will be recorded with a time stamp.

However, as a result of the Associated Press 2018 survey, Google easily manages deleted data using features such as where to store and other data, as well as map and search data that provide quick access to location management. I made it possible. You just need to know where to look.

Turning off location history removes only locations that you’ve moved from the Google Maps timeline feature, which records your location at specific times using specific data. Google’s support page on this subject states that even if you turn it off, “some location data may continue to be saved with other settings,” such as web and app activity. Google said it would use this data to make features more personalized and useful, and that this information would never be shared with third parties or advertisers. However, if that doesn’t work, a few more steps can usually prevent you from knowing where Google is 24/7.

Note that turning this default setting off has some drawbacks. Google’s settings may seem annoying to some, but it’s a highly personalized online experience, such as finding a store near you instead of another city, or seeing personalized ads. It is also useful for training. According to Google, they help provide users with more relevant information rather than random information.

Stay on top of the latest news, how-tos, and reviews about devices, apps, and software that use Google.

Here’s how to actually turn off Google tracking and what the consequences are.

How to turn off Google location tracking

To completely shut down Google’s ability to record your location:

1. Open Google.com in your desktop or mobile browser.

2. If you haven’t logged in yet, log in to your Google account in the upper right corner.

3.[Googleアカウントの管理]Choose.

Four.[プライバシーとパーソナライズ]In the box[データとパーソナライズの管理]Choose.

Five.[アクティビティコントロール]Scroll down to[アクティビティコントロールの管理]Choose.

6. You will see a box called Web & AppActivity. From there, you can slide the toggle switch off.

7. 7.[一時停止]Before choosing, there is a disclosure to make sure you understand what happens if you disable this setting.

Stops Google from saving your location from the map.

Angela Lange / CNET What is this preventing Google from saving?

If you turn this setting off, Google will not be able to save position markers associated with certain actions and will stop saving information collected from searches and other activities. When turned off, the approximate location becomes private and you move to another location, such as your home address.

Please note that Google must continue to access your location in order to effectively use certain features such as the Maps app. However, after completing the above steps, you will not be able to save future activity. When Google time stamps activities in common areas, there are typically more than 1,000 users within a square mile to protect personal privacy. Google’s help page on this issue states that it helps detect unusual activity, such as logging in from another city, while preserving personal privacy.

However, you can grant Google permission to use the exact location (the exact location, such as a specific address) in order to get the best and most specific search results for your location.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of turning off Google tracking?

When you turn off tracking, you’ll see irrelevant ads and useless search recommendations, and you can use search engines and their apps and services to get a totally unpersonalized experience. For those who enjoy personalized advertising, turning off tracking makes Google unpredictable what you might care about. However, for those who prioritize privacy over everything, turning this setting off may be worth the loss of specificity.

Conclusion: You can maintain your privacy and lose your personalized internet experience, or you can continue to display relevant ads and search suggestions instead of more random and unfiltered information.

Playing now: Look at this: Google knows where you are

6:00

Will I lose any stored data if I turn off this Google setting?

No-The saved data will not be changed. If you disable tracking, Google will not be able to attach location information and save future information, but it will not delete any previous data you collect. To delete that location history information, follow these steps:

1. In your browser, go to Google’s main page and make sure you’re logged in. Click the profile icon in the upper right corner and click[Googleアカウントの管理]Choose.

2. In the toolbar on the left[データとパーソナライズ]Select or in the box on the page[データとパーソナライズの管理]Choose. Both options allow you to move to the same location.

3.[アクティビティコントロール]so,[ロケーション履歴]Choose.

Four.[アクティビティの管理]Select to display the Google Timeline.

5. Bottom right[地図]Click the settings icon just to the left of the button[すべてのロケーション履歴を削除]Choose.

6. Select the check box to indicate that you understand and delete all location history.

7. 7.[ロケーション履歴の削除]Click.

When you create a new Google account, Google minimizes the amount of data it collects by retaining only 18 months of web and app activity by default. Older ones will be automatically deleted. Google has also introduced an automatic deletion feature. This feature allows you to automatically delete web and app activity data on a rolling basis without having to manually delete it.

To manually remove web and app activity, follow these steps:

1. On your computer, go to tomyactivity.google.com.

2.[アクティビティの検索]so,[削除]Click.

3.[すべて]Click.

Four.[次へ]Click and[削除]Click to confirm.

For more information, see how we can see if Google is tracking you, how we automatically delete Google history, how much data we collect, and how we can hide destinations from our maps. please.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/youre-likely-being-tracked-by-google-turn-off-these-settings-to-stop-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos