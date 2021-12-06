Why Google Cloud submitted Knative to the CNCF





Good morning and welcome to the protocol | Enterprise. This Monday: Google Cloud has a (new) sense of Knative, explaining why chip executives want to return to Congress, and AWS heads to Studio.

With Google finally turning to the cloud sector, centered around corporate customers, in the last few years, companies have once darkened their clear stance on the value of open source software and industry foundations.

The latest source of confusion was last week when Google announced to Knative that it would submit a major serverless computing open source project to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. Curiously released when the attention of the cloud world focused on AWS CEO Adam Selipskys’ first re: Invent keynote. This decision means that the project’s intellectual property, trademarks, and most importantly code will be managed by a vendor-neutral group.

It’s been a significant journey for Knative, which has received a lot of attention from the entire cloud computing industry since it was first announced in 2018.

Kubernetes has become an important part of the toolbox for running multi-cloud applications, and Knative allows developers to build serverless applications designed around Kubernetes. This application is not associated with one cloud, which many companies considering serverless are concerned about. Google sparked a storm of controversy at KubeCon 2019 when it said it had no plans to submit Knative or Istio, an open source service mesh technology, to the Foundation. This was especially surprising given that we created the CNCF for the initial launch of Kubernetes. The anti-Foundation stance was driven by a group of influential Google Cloud executives who believed the company made a mistake by relinquishing control of Kubernetes. Over the years, it has implied to partners that they will follow the Kubernetes roadmap and leave the final management of both projects to the Foundation. They were furious with deception, and their efforts benefited Google, not the wider industry.

Developers found Google’s approach to be particularly terrible given the company’s long-standing support for open source software and its causes. As a result, they enjoyed great goodwill compared to their former open source enemies, Microsoft and AWS. However, in 2020 Google began to give up some control over both Istio and Knative.

In the summer of 2020, we created Open Usage Commons to give organizations control over both the Istio and Knative trademarks. This is more important than it originally looks, if it is a small step overall. Then, in October 2020, the Google Knative project allowed a single vendor to change the governance structure to one that does not allow a single vendor to control the number of seats on the steering committee, both of which have changed. It wasn’t enough for many developers and companies that might be interested in working closely, but I’m not interested in helping Google Cloud make money.

Why is this all important? There’s a problem with the foundation, but most enterprise technology people we’ve talked to in recent years agree that Kubernetes wouldn’t be such an important part of the cloud if controlled by a single cloud vendor. doing.

This could be an important step towards adopting serverless across the industry. It’s difficult to assess its progress, but it seems to grow slower than the containers that underpin Kubernetes. AWS and Microsoft will probably find it much more comfortable to incorporate Knative support in part. Their product has the potential to create a new ecosystem of vendors and users similar to those already organized around Kubernetes.

While this decision could restore Google’s image among developers and partners who felt fooled by its late 2019 stance on Istio and Knative, some are still skeptical.

This week’s protocol

Congress, Amyrite: Against billions of dollars in potential subsidies for domestic chip production, for all talk in Washington about the need to ensure that the United States is ahead of China in technology competition There was much less action. Protocol MaxCherney scrutinized the delays that are starting to irritate chip executives and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Cloudy AI: All major U.S. cloud vendors are proposing donations of time and services to create an AI research cloud for the federal government, but some of the Biden administration are further establishing the power of Big Cloud. I am especially cautious. Protocol KateKaye responded to China’s AI research and investigated how the priorities of the two government agencies that are restraining the tech industry are drawing attention.

Financial corner

According to The Information, Airtable is seeking $ 700 million in new funding, valuing the project management collaboration company at $ 11.7 billion.

DocuSigns’ share price fell astoundingly 30% last week after lowering earnings guidance for the coming quarter. This suggests that the stock market enthusiasm for corporate SaaS stocks has diminished, failing to replicate the temporary revenue growth surge caused by the pandemic.

Around the company

How are you feeling on Google Cloud? According to Business Insider, three years after Kurian took control, both revenue and resentment towards his sales-oriented style have increased.

Like most consulting firms, Deloitte has come to recognize the importance of self-developed software talent. We just acquired Bias, which specializes in developing applications for the Oracles cloud.

AWS has introduced a low-code app development tool called Amplify Studio that works with Figmas’ popular design tools. Further evidence from Selipskys is driving AWS to draw more people out of the traditional software development community.

