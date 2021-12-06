Web skimmer visits over 300 sites hidden inside the Google Tag Manager container





Since March of this year, attackers have exploited legitimate features of the Google Tag Manager service to secretly add and deploy malicious JavaScript code to over 300 e-commerce stores.

A malicious code called a “web skimmer” or “Magecart script” was used to collect payment card details for online shoppers. This data was later sold on the Underground Carding Forum. today.

According to Gemini Advisory, the campaign affected a total of 316 online stores and an estimated 88,000 users who sold their data online.

What is Google Tag Manager?

A common feature of this campaign was the abuse of Google Tag Manager, a Google tool that allows website owners to dynamically update site tracking and analytics codes. More specifically, the attack exploited the GTM container. This is a feature you can use to package and ship an entire block of JavaScript code.

The way the attack worked was for a hacker to create his own GTM container, hack into an e-commerce store, and secretly load code without the owner’s knowledge.

Attacks worked and were under radar for months, as even web security tools and website owners struggled to detect malicious GTM containers from their GTM tags by inspecting their code. I stayed at.

However, according to Gemini Advisory, these malicious GTM containers load all the information that the buyer has added to the payment form, the code that collects the data sent to the remote collection server, from which later underground. It was cashed in the forum.

Two threat actors identified so far

Based on how the malicious GTM container was exploited, Gemini Advisory believes the attack was coordinated by two different groups.

The difference between the two is that Group 1 embeds the entire web skimmer inside a GTM container, while Group 2 places the loader inside a container that runs on the hacked site and loads the web skimmer in an intermediate step. That is.

“The variations of the two GTM containers include similar tactics,

The e-skimmer in the GTM container or the housing script in the GTM container that loads the e-skimmer from the dual-use domain analysis of the two variants suggests that two different Magecart groups are responsible for each variant. ” Said the Gemini Advisory Team in today’s report.

The first group was the most active group and was responsible for two-thirds of all hacks.

The first group launched its activity in March and the second group launched its attack in May. Both hacked online stores running on various platforms such as Magento, WordPress, Shopify and BigCommerce.

Image: Gemini Advisory Image: Gemini Advisory

Most of the compromised sites are small online store operations, and only one had enough traffic to be listed in the Alexa Top 50,000, researchers say.

Gemini’s findings come just days after security company RiskIQ discloses details about another web skimming operation, this time for a WordPress site running the WooCommerce plugin.

In addition, security company Sansec recently released details of various web skimming operations, developing its own malware that the group injects into hacked sites at the server level from web-based breaches to continue future access. Emphasizes the tendency to do. (Linux_avp, CronRAT, NginRAT).

Catalin Cimpanu is The Record’s cybersecurity reporter. He previously worked for ZDNet and Bleeping Computer. It has become famous in the industry for its constant investigation into new vulnerabilities, cyberattacks, and law enforcement measures against hackers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecord.media/web-skimmers-hit-300-sites-hidden-inside-google-tag-manager-containers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos