Toshiba’s new 4K Fire TV could beat Amazon in image quality





One of the Amazons Fire TV partners has announced a new model that could surpass the tech giants that own their own branded TVs, which were launched just a few weeks ago. Today, Toshiba announces the first Fire TV 4K TV with local dimming capabilities. This is a backlight technology that improves contrast and black level compared to the direct LED method used in cheaper sets and Amazon’s new Fire TV Omni series.

According to Toshiba, the new M-series includes up to 48 dimming zones. TVs come in 55, 65, and 75 inch screen sizes. So, assuming the 48 number applies to the largest model, it won’t exactly compete with the high-end Vizios or TCL, which packs more dimming zones into the backlight system, but still significantly improves overall image quality. Should do. Despite the fact that the largest omniset includes features like Dolby Vision, Amazon hasn’t built a full array of local dimming into the device. As the name implies, local dimming allows you to illuminate or dim the backlight in different areas of the display based on the content, so dark scenes look the way they should, without all appearing gray. Will be done.

Toshiba’s new M-series Fire TV also has a 120Hz native panel, so I asked if this really meant supporting more fluid games from the Xbox Series X, S, and PS5. The TV will be available at Best Buy retailers this month for $ 799.99 (55 inches), $ 999.99 (65 inches), or $ 1,199.99 (75 inches). One thing Toshiba has in common with the Omni line is that both have built-in microphones for hands-free Alexa voice commands.

Compared to Amazon’s expensive omniline, you’re definitely paying more for its flagship local dimming feature. For example, a 65-inch omni TV can usually be purchased for $ 829.99. Still, it’s nice to see these improvements made on TVs that have built-in Amazons software. As more sets with local dimming (and eventually mini LEDs) are released, TCL’s high-end Roku and Google TV sets may finally begin to become a reality competition from the other side.

There’s clearly more to the TV than the backlight, so I’m looking forward to seeing the Toshiba M550KU TV in person to determine where the overall viewing experience is ranked in the price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/6/22819381/toshiba-m-series-fire-tv-announced-specs-local-dimming The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos