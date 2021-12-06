WhatsApp aims to make chats more private, so we’ll add an option to hide messages





WhatsApp has added a new disappearing message tool to make conversations more private.

A new option allows you to turn on hidden messages in all chats at once. In other words, the conversation doesn’t last longer than necessary.

The user can also choose from a variety of options for message length. Previously it was limited to 7 days, but now it can be set to 24 hours or 90 days. After that, the conversation is discarded.

The WhatsApps boss has previously stated that the goal is to remove all messages by default, with the goal of keeping the conversation from being spyed and staying at the moment.

This change was made to give people the freedom to be honest and vulnerable, knowing that the conversation was recorded forever and not stored somewhere, the blog post said. The current default of saving all conversations permanently is equivalent to the person taking notes following us about creating a permanent record of everything we said.

If the option to hide messages by default is selected, all new one-to-one chats will be hidden after the selected time, whether created by you or someone else. increase. You can also turn it on for all created groups.

When you start a conversation with someone who has the feature turned on by default, you’ll see a message telling you what you’ve selected. This reveals that it’s not personal-WhatsApp announces the choices you have made regarding how WhatsApp will communicate with everyone in the future.

You can make a particular conversation permanent if you want, and the new settings won’t change your existing chat.

More than ever, according to WhatsApp, living away from family and friends for more than a year requires you to sacrifice the privacy of your personal conversation just because you can’t physically speak directly. It became clear. We believe that the disappearance of messages with end-to-end encryption is two important features that define the meaning of today’s private messaging services and is one step closer to the sense of personal conversation.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of WhatsApp’s parent company Meta, formerly known as Facebook, posted a similar message on his public account.

He wrote that he was deploying a new disappearing message option on WhatsApp today, so all new chats can be made to disappear by default after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Not all messages need to last forever.

This option is under the default message timer in your privacy settings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/whatsapp-update-new-feature-disappearing-messages-b1970652.html

