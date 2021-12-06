Garena Free Fire partners with Money Heist to showcase game rewards





Garena Free Fire is now partnering with the popular Spanish series Money Heist to introduce new events. Netflix released Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 on December 3rd, the show’s farewell season.

Garena Free Fire will now offer costumes, skins, lobbies and events based on the hit Netflix series. Free Fire has confirmed that it has introduced daily in-game challenges that allow users to earn banknotes.

Users can then redeem these bills to earn rewards for the Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration, including sports cars inspired by Money Heist.

Complete daily challenges in-game to get banknotes and exchange banknotes. Get the benefits of Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration, including the free Fire x Money Heist sports car!

Free Fire India Official December 5, 2021

The company confirmed the same on Twitter’s official steering wheel, saying, “Are you ready for the assault? Complete your in-game daily challenges now, get your bills, and get your hands on the exclusive Free Fire x Money Heist sports car. Redeem rewards for exciting Free Fire x MoneyHeist collaborations such as! ”Free Fire also gives users the ability to win exclusive MoneyHeist items.

Thursday’s Free Fire tweeted: Get all the equipment you need for the Heist Royale event. Earn Money Heist exclusive items and steal the show with the best tools before the event ends on December 8th. “

This isn’t the first time Free Fire has partnered with a franchise to offer theme-based in-game products. Garena’s Free Fire also collaborates with well-known franchises such as Venom, Street Fighter 5, CR7 and Naruto.

