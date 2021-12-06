Rock Fortnite Skin Release Date | How to Get Foundation Costumes





Recently, at The End, a big weekend live event, everything was done at Fortnite and the game changed again. This time, the entire island was finally overturned in an attempt to drive away the world of Cube Queen. When that happened, we were greeted by Dwayne the Rock Johnson with none other than exposure!

Rock is the latest in a long line of famous faces and characters participating in the game, and Spider-Man will soon come to Fortnite to add another very popular character to the ranks of Fortnite. ..

But it goes back to lock. Who is he playing at Fortnite, and how do you get his magnificent skin? Click here for details!

Who will Rock play at Fortnite?

In Fortnite, The Rock plays a heroic character named The Foundation.Epic Games

At first glance, it may be permissible to think that Rock will replay his fateful role for Fortnite. The costume is very reminiscent of that!

But instead, he takes on the role of Foundation, the leader of an organization known as Seven. His character and Seven’s goal is to thwart IO from all the problems known to be caused by Nexus. The Foundation has been revived as part of a major event that overturns the island.

When will Rockskin appear in Fortnite?

The release date for Fortnite Fan’s Rockskin has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to be released in the coming months. Hell is certainly part of the recently launched Fortnite Chapter 3.

Foundation-based costumes have appeared, and characters are said to appear later in the season. Hope you don’t wait too long. Even so, the new season should give us more than enough time to spend while we wait.

Fortnite Chapter 3 How to unlock lock skins with Battle Pass

For information on how to get rockskin at Fortnite, expect to buy it at the Fortnite store. It’s a strange omission that there isn’t that option, as this is the character we imagine many people are willing to let go of some cash.

There is almost certainly a way to get skin without using V-bucks. This can require a lot of work to achieve a particular goal in Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Battle Pass. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear about what comes with getting a foundation skin!

