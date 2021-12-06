Live Business News: Stock Market Updates and Discovery New Streaming Contracts





Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti Credits to be released on Monday … Craig Barritt / Getty Images For Buzzfeed

BuzzFeed opened trading on the stock market on Monday. This is a big step that could help the company grow, while showing the path for other young digital media companies aiming to become a publicly traded company.

But that debut was never smooth.

Stocks traded under the symbol BZFD fell after the first jump of about 50%. It was trading at around $ 9.18 at 11:45 am, down about 5% that day.

A tremendous start came after BuzzFeed raised far less money than expected from the deals it brought to the stock market. BuzzFeed has merged with a special acquisition company that could raise more than $ 250 million. But last week, the company revealed that after a number of shareholders refused to participate in the merger, it earned only $ 16 million and could recover the money invested in the acquiring company.

Jonah Peretti, CEO of BuzzFeeds, said in an interview on Friday that he doesn’t care how we get published. Despite the cold market, when we saw we were able to get through it, it was just a way to open it to the public.

BuzzFeeds’ business grew as it pioneered new catchy ways, including lists and quizzes to attract readers, and its news category won its first Pulitzer Prize this year.

As a publicly traded company, BuzzFeed plans to acquire competitors in size-critical industries. As part of the deal with the acquisition company, BuzzFeed announced that it will acquire Complex, a sports and entertainment publisher, in addition to last year’s purchase of the HuffPost.

Senior executives at other digital media companies are closely watching BuzzFeeds’ debut. Many of these companies, funded by venture capital and established media companies over the last decade, are facing an increasingly challenging advertising environment and are looking for ways to repay early investors. ..

Bryan Goldberg, CEO of Bustle Digital Group, said in an interview Monday that the fact that BuzzFeed is on the open market is a milestone for the industry. But the first hour of trading wasn’t just a positive surprise, it was a coffee-spitting surprise.

Goldberg warned that he was talking early on the first day of trading, saying that BuzzFeeds’ debut set a really impressive tone for an industry that many of us feel have been undervalued for many years. I did.

The Bustle Digital Group will be released next year, Goldberg said. The company, which publishes the women’s website Bustle, has recently acquired other stores such as Gawker and Mic.

Other digital media companies are considering public roads through acquired companies. Group Nine Media, the publisher of PopSugar and Thrillist, said it established its own SPAC last December and intends to merge with a similar company in its securities filing at the time.

Online commerce is an important part of BuzzFeeds’ growth plan, and the company has a shopping site that sells products directly to consumers. With many of its competitors putting content behind subscription paywalls, Peretti said he had the opportunity to make it a publicly available place. He sees other opportunities to accelerate BuzzFeeds’ growth, including through streaming video shows.

BuzzFeed did not raise as much money as expected in the SPAC merger, but borrowed $ 150 million by selling convertible bonds that could be exchanged for shares in the future at a fixed price.

BuzzFeed revenue in the first half of 2021 was $ 162 million, up from $ 123 million in the year-ago quarter. We lost $ 12 million in the first six months of the year, a slight improvement over $ 19 million in the year-ago quarter.

(Ben Smith, a former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News and now a New York Times media columnist, holds BuzzFeed stock options.)

read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/12/06/business/news-business-stock-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos