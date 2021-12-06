The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept is astonishing as a digital-only joy





Porsche is a relatively newcomer to the Polyphony Digital and PlayStation Gran Turismo series, but is ready to splash on the latest iteration, Gran Turismo 7. On Monday, Porsche officially announced the concept of Vision Gran Turismo. A new video game.

The “Vision Gran Turismo” project continues to be a great creative outlet for car designers to create something without boundaries. After all, these are digital machines that are never intended for reality. So Porsche said it was a Taycan element in the front, and nodded to the 911 in the rear, able to shape the old and the new. The car is also incredibly low with a great height-to-width ratio. Digital sheet metal appears to melt while creating space on the rear deck for elements like large wheel arches and flying buttresses. It’s only for Gran Turismo, but I don’t think it’s too conceptual.

The interior features a dedicated layout with flashy curved hologram clusters that appear to float above the steering wheel. Again, the designer approached the Vision Gran Turismo concept as if it were genuine in the selection of materials. All renderings include material aimed at reducing weight in the name of performance. Porsche also said he was a vegan. Still, the cockpit is realistic with the right racing wheels and knobs to control various vehicle functions.

In terms of performance, the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Concept is completely electric and features an 87kWh battery pack with enough juice to provide 1,237 horsepower with overboost and launch control active. Otherwise, only 1,100hp is available. When you step on the accelerator, the car will go from 0 mph to 62 mph in just 2.1 seconds. All that power flows to all four wheels via an all-wheel drive system. Porsche imagines this powertrain to charge 500 miles.

I can’t wait to try out the car on Gran Turismo 7, and the game’s release date, March 4, 2022, isn’t coming soon.

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Concept: Gran Turismo 7 Electric Monster Star See all photos

