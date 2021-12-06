WhatsApp for iOS adds default disappearing messages and multiple duration features





WhatsApp is rolling out major app updates on iOS. Starting today, users can choose to use hidden messages as the default. You can also select multiple message periods for each chat.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today:

Today, WhatsApp is rolling out a new message hiding option so you can hide all new chats by default after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Not all messages need to last forever.

According to the blog post, WhatsApp users will have the option to turn on hidden messages by default in all new chats. When enabled, all new one-on-one chats initiated by you or others will be hidden for the selected time period. When creating a group chat, a new option has been added to enable for the created group.

This app informs people that this new feature is optional and will not change or delete existing chats.

In addition to the existing 7-day option to hide messages, users can now choose to delete the chat after 24 hours or 90 days.

If you choose to turn on the default hidden message, the chat will display a message informing you that this is the default you have selected. This makes it clear that it is not personal. This is the choice you have made about how you want to communicate with everyone on WhatsApp in the future. Of course, if you need a particular conversation to stay persistent, you can easily undo the chat.

WhatsApp explains how the message disappearance feature works.

If the user does not open WhatsApp within a 24-hour, 7-day, or 90-day period, the message will disappear from the chat. However, a preview of the message may appear in the notification until WhatsApp is opened. When you reply to a message, the first message is enclosed in quotation marks. When you reply to a message that disappears, the quoted text may remain in the chat after the selected period. Missing message disappears If the message is forwarded to a chat that is turned off, the message will not disappear in the forwarded chat. If the user creates a backup before the message disappears, the disappeared message will be included in the backup. When the user restores from backup, the disappearing message is deleted.

According to the company, trusted individuals should use messages that disappear. This is because someone could do the following:

Transfer or take a screenshot of the disappearing message and save it before it disappears. Before the message disappears, copy and save the content of the disappearing message. Before it disappears, take a picture of the disappearing message with your camera or other device.

What do you think about this change? Do you want to use disappearing messages as the default for WhatsApp messages? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

