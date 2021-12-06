Raven Software workers are out to protest the layoffs





As outlets such as Bloomberg, Kotaku, and Polygon reported, Raven Software staff, known for their work in the Call of Duty franchise, are out on Friday in response to the dismissal of 12 QA employees. .. Workers are demanding in a statement that they must offer full-time positions to all members of the QA team, including those who were dismissed on Friday.

According to the statement, individuals have notified that the contract will end on January 28, and are in good shape, and many who have not been dismissed are still uncertain about their employment status. The statement also emphasizes that the QA team attaches great importance to Call of Duty: Warzone. It’s a very popular battle royale shooter, earning an astonishing $ 5.2 million a day, workers say. The statement states that terminating a high-performance tester contract at a time of consistent work and profit will endanger the health of the studio.

Today, Raven QA, as a department, is demonstrating in protest of Friday’s temporary dismissal. The Raven QA team is an integral part of the studio’s day-to-day operations.

A spokesman for Activision Blizzard confirmed that he had notified 20 temporary workers throughout the studio that the contract would not be extended. They refused to give numbers for each studio.

However, according to a spokeswoman for Activision Blizzard, the company plans to convert about 500 temporary workers to full-time employees in the coming months. And on Monday, A Better ABK, an advocacy group created by Activision Blizzard employees, was announced by Treyarch, another Activision studio known for its work at Call of Duty, as a worker at the current temporary staff and staffing company Volt. A workforce solution to a full-time role that reported transforming all positions held by.

I would like to congratulate my Treyarch TEA colleagues for moving to full-time employment. This is what we have been advocating for a long time. pic.twitter.com/tOmg57Wu9h

Activision Blizzard has been closely monitored after a California lawsuit against the company alleging that it fostered a constant sexual harassment culture. The scrutiny follows the Bomb Wall Street Journal’s report that CEO Bobby Cotic has been aware of allegations of sexual misconduct in the company for years and has a history of his own abuse. Only increased. Employees left in protest after the July proceedings and after the Wall Street Journal coverage in November.

December 6, 2:58 pm ET update: Treyarch added to convert part-time employees to full-time.

