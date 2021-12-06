Mark Zuckerberg Launches Game for Pac-Man Community Viewers on Facebook / Meta





Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the Pac-Man community will debut on Facebook Gaming as one of the first games that spectators can play together while watching.

Streamers and creators will be able to livestream Pac-Man games. Viewers can watch and control the movement of ghosts in the game as the Pac-Man character devours the dots. Genvid Technologies has partnered with Namco Bandai to develop games using a cloud-based technology platform.

In addition, a feature called Play With Streamer allows viewers to participate in the game using the streamer as part of the show. Zuckerberg posted on his Facebook page about a new game based on Bandai Namco’s 40-year-old Pac-Man franchise.

He wrote that Pac-Man is coming to Facebook Gaming. You can play this classic game with your friends, watch creators play it, or create your own maze. Games are a big part of the Metaverse and we look forward to making such games more interactive and immersive.

Zuckerberg recently renamed Facebook to Meta in honor of its corporate strategy focused on making Metaverse’s science fiction a reality. Themetaverse is envisioned as an all-interconnected virtual world universe, like novels such as Snow CrashandReady Player One.

Image credit: Facebook / Meta / Genvid

In collaboration with Namco Bandai, we have begun to create Pac-Man, the most social and collaborative game to date, Genvid CEO Jacob Nabock said in an interview with GamesBeat.

Zuckerberg also shared a video of him playing with a few other company executives. This game connects players, game video creators, viewers and builders of the world in a fun new way.

Oliver Messenger, Product Management Director at Facebook Gamings, said in an interview with GamesBeat that Facebook already has a significant social presence in games and has moved to hosting games through a cloud gaming experience on mobile and desktop. increase. There is a platform for creators to livestream gameplay and monetize their fans.

According to Messenger, we provide a place for people to connect games and their common interests, and more than 900 million people can play, watch, or connect games. But by combining these pillars, we feel that we can create a much more unique, more powerful and special experience.

You can play solo or play real-time co-op multiplayer in groups of up to four. Work together to complete each maze and compete with each other for the highest points. In addition to the maze built into the Pac-Man community, players can use the Maze Creator tool to create their own levels and challenges for unlimited playability.

Some technologies have been battle-tested through Rival Peak, another viewer-participation game built by Genvid, Pipeworks Studios, and DJ2 Entertainment. In that Facebook Gaming experience, the audience voted on what 12 different AI characters should do in a survivor-style wilderness competitive game. At rival peaks, there were over 100 million minutes of viewing in the 12-week season.

Free instant games

Image credit: Facebook / Meta / Genvid

It’s a free Facebook Instant game that works as soon as you click the link on your iPhone, Android, or desktop. There is a new soundtrack recorded by a live band in Japan. It is localized in various languages. Navok and Messenger showed us a live demo of the game in co-op mode. If you can’t clear the map, you can restart it using the same group of friends.

Over time, Genvid wants to see more user-generated Pac-Man maps through the MazeCreator tool. As you play, you can see each other’s faces in the video. Alternatively, you can hide your face and enjoy the full screen game. You can also play the classic Pac-Man.

Navoc said these are probably the most intense Pac-Man games you’re trying to watch. This is just the foundation of many future ambitions.

Play with streamer

Image credit: Facebook / Meta / Genvid

The new Play with Streamer feature allows Facebook Gaming authors to invite communities directly from the live stream to play or watch in-game. Player-created mazes are introduced daily in-game, and in addition to community-oriented challenges, mazes curated and cultivated by the streamer community will appear in the near future.

The game is compatible with the three pillars of Facebook Gamings: Play, Watch and Connect. You can dive into the streamer and play live without having to buy, download or install the game. This eliminates a lot of friction that prevents players from joining the game.

According to Messenger, you’ll be able to actually watch the stream and immediately join and play.

Facebook debuted Play with Streamer with Worlds FRVR in August and today rolled it into the Pac-Man community game.

Facebook interactive

Image credit: Facebook / Meta / Genvid

Facebook is also making live gaming video an active experience with the introduction of Facebook Interactives. This is a new experience layered on top of a live stream.

Use Facebook Interactives to enable people to engage and interact seamlessly. [gaming] The content they are looking at, Messenger said. Being part of the community, it really blurs the line between play and watch.

This game is equipped with Facebook Interactives[Watch]It also includes tabs. On this tab, Facebook Gaming creators will stream the game live. Watch mode transforms the maze into a 3D stream with Unreal Engine. This stream allows viewers to interact directly with the video player to select sides and power up AI Pacific-Man or Ghosts competing with each other.

You can think of it as a permanent interactive Pac-Man watch party. In the second half of the beta, viewers will be able to collaborate on the global unlocking of the MazeCreator tool by working with streamer sessions. If the streamer isn’t live, the watch tab will show the AI ​​character, much like an unplayed arcade machine.

According to Navok, there are different ways to curate what seems to generate millions of incredibly unique and original mazes. If your friend creates it and you want to dive, you can put in their maze number, which they can share with you. We planned to allow streamers to curate and create their own playlists. And, as you know, you will be able to go find your favorite streamers, mazes, and they may only share the mazes of their community.

You can see Facebook Interactives running in Pac-Man Communities Watch mode. In this mode, 24/7 live stream viewers choose the side and power up AI Pacific-Man or Ghosts by competing with each other. These features will soon unlock new community achievements. The creators of Facebook Gaming will be featured in the interactive stream during play.

In the future, these may include trivia quizzes, audience voting, and even games that can be played online. Whether it’s a mini-game, a full-game, or a companion app, Facebook wants watching live video to be a more immersive, social, and engaging experience for viewers.

Considering how to achieve large-scale, persistent 3D simulations, Navok says it will take a long time to be able to do this on a truly large scale. For me, the maximum is not 100 or 1,000. That millions of people. Fully realized 3D simulations take a long time because the network and rendering and communication lines are not set up for that today. Therefore, the best way to move forward is through these large interactive live video events, the only way to bring truly large millions of people together into one shared experience at the same time.

There’s still no technology for scaling up the 3D metaverse, such as with complex AI simulations, but Navok said it’s good to learn today what works and what you want to create.

The way we think about it is to bridge to Metaverse, right? Said the messenger. Thinking about what the Metaverse is, it’s a kind of decentralized internet. People can move from 2D to 3D, bring in communities, find communities, get in and out of that community, and have a very rich experience in VR, but the experience with Jacobs refers to more than one. Above all, I think we’re starting to see devices other than immersive 3D experiences, and that’s what’s happening here. In essence, it bridges the Metaverse by watching and connecting with others based on the community.

