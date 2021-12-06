When is the next Apple event? iPhone SE 3, new iPad and Mac may be coming soon





When will Apple host another launch event? We have to wait for what the rumors are saying.

In 2021, Apple unveiled a wide collection of new products, from the iPhone 13 lineup to the Apple Watch 7 and upgraded MacBook Pro laptops. But as the New Year approaches, rumors continue to grow about what the tech giants are waiting for in 2022 and when the next event will take place.

Bloomberg’s latest PowerOn newsletter from Mark Gurman, reported by 9to5Mac, will be seen by Apple next year, including a new iPad Pro, an improved iMac with Apple silicon, a 5G iPhone SE, updated AirPods Pro earphones, and upgrades. Disassemble everything you can, especially the Mac Mini version and three new Apple Watch models. Here is a complete list of Gurman’s 2022 forecasts:

Apple’s latest event took place in October, when the company announced a new MacBook Pro laptop with AirPods 3 and M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips (check out CNET’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro reviews) and more HomePods. Did. Release of MacOS Monterey, a mini-color, Apple Music $ 5 audio-only plan.

Prior to Apple’s October launch event, the company hosted three other events in 2021. The first event was in April, with new iPad upgrades, colorful iMacs, AirTags trackers, purple iPhone 12s and more. (Everything Apple announced in the spring is here.) Two months later, the annual WWDC developer event took place, seeing iOS 15, MacOS Monterey, WatchOS 8, and the iPadOS 15 for the first time.

Then, in September, Apple hosted its third event, which announced the new iPhone 13 lineup with the Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6, and an updated entry-level iPad. The iPhone 13 lineup reflects last year’s iPhone 12 collection and is available in standard, Mini, Pro and ProMax versions. The updated iPhone runs on iOS 15 and features several camera upgrades, extended storage, a new A15 Bionic processor, and more. (The following is how to buy iPhone 13 now.)

But when is the next Apple event? Will there be an affordable Apple display for the iPhone SE 3 and above next year? Faster Mac Mini? Read everything you know so far, including products that Apple can announce. We will update this story as new information becomes available.

When is the next Apple event?Will have to wait until next year

Apple’s October event was the fourth announcement this year, so Apple won’t host another event until the spring of 2022.

Apple typically hosts three to four events each year. This usually includes spring events, summer developer meetings, and one or two events in the fall. Autumn events often take place in September and October and tend to feature new iPhone and Apple Watch upgrades, while October events usually feature new Macs and iPads.

With that history in mind, the next Apple event could take place in the spring of 2022, perhaps March or April. However, it is possible that the products and announcements the company will prepare for next spring will be announced without the live event Houpla. In that case, we’re looking at Apple’s annual WWDC in June.

Apple’s event pattern shifted slightly in 2020 due to production delays during the pandemic. Last September’s Apple event revealed the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, and updated iPad models, but no new iPhone. The company then unwrapped the iPhone 12 in October. Last year’s Apple event, and subsequent events this year, were also online only for the pandemic. Live streams were normally available from the company website.

Pandemics continue to affect so many people that we have to wait for Apple to return to next year’s face-to-face event or remain virtual only.

Apple announced a new MacBook Pro model at the latest event.

Apple’s new products we expect: iPhone SE 3, faster Mac Mini, etc.

In 2021, Apple announced a number of hardware and software upgrades, including the AirPods 3, iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, and the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. However, there are still some things that tech giants are hoping to announce at the next event. Expect a more affordable Apple display and a faster Mac Mini, the iPhone SE3. We’re also looking for long-rumored devices such as Apple’s competitors for the Amazon Echo Show smart display, a soundbar with an Apple TV, and in some cases an Apple AR / VR headset.

iPhone SE 3

Apple unveiled the improved iPhone SE in the spring of 2020, but this year the petite iPhone was a no-show. According to a research note by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone SE 3 is likely to debut in the first half of 2022. And Face ID.

If you can’t wait until next year for the new iPhone SE, check out CNET’s review of the 2020 iPhone SE. And does it still make sense to buy an iPhone SE in 2021?

The Apple iPhone SE shown above may be updated soon.

CNET Midrange Apple Display

Apple may also be working on a more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, first released in 2019 for just under $ 5,000 (excluding the $ 1,000 stand). Bloomberg reported in January that a cheaper Apple monitor was “in early development.”

Faster mini Mac

Last year, Apple announced the Mac Mini with the M1 chip. But now that tech giants have removed the wrap of the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, when will the faster Mac Mini come out? Gurman had previously speculated in August that a new, more powerful Mac Mini could appear “in the coming months.”

Updated 27-inch iMac and MacBook Air

Apple previously announced a new iMac with an M1 processor, but it was just a smaller 24-inch model. Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on a processor update for the 27-inch iMac.

The MacBook Air may also be upgraded. The 2020 MacBook Air is the first product to feature Apple’s M1 chip. Now, Garman assumes that the MacBook Air will be redesigned next year to get the new rumored M2 chip.

New iPad Pro, iPad Air, entry-level iPad

According to Gurman, Apple plans to update the iPad Pro with a new design and wireless charging support. Gurman speculates that Apple will be able to upgrade the iPad Air and entry-level iPads in 2022 as well.

iPhone 14

Apple released the iPhone 13 lineup in September, but the successor to the smartphone, the iPhone 14, is likely to appear in the fall of 2022. The iPhone 14 is rumored to finally be able to throw away the notched display and accommodate Touch ID on the underdisplay, as well. (All the iPhone 14 rumors I’ve heard so far are here.)

Apple Watch 8

Apple announces a new version of the popular Apple Watch every year since the original was launched in 2014. Gurman predicts that Apple will be able to unwrap three new Apple Watch models in 2022 with the new Apple Watch SE, an updated standard version (probably called Apple). Watch 8) and a more durable model for extreme sports athletes (and those who want to be like extreme sports athletes).

New devices: Echo Show competitors, Apple TV-powered soundbars, AR / VR headsets, and more

There may still be some other new Apple devices, if not next year, but in the future they will. This includes entry-level iPads and speakers, a soundbar with an Apple TV similar to Roku’s soundbar, an Apple extension or virtual reality headset, Apple Glasses, and Amazon Echo Show competitors that may merge Apple Car. included.

If you’re looking for the latest information on Apple, check out everything announced at the latest event. You can also see a comparison of iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, the main differences between each iPhone 13 model, whether it’s worth buying an iPhone 12 or iPhone 11, and everything you need to know about iOS 15.

