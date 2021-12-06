Urgent Google Warning for Millions of Android Users These symbols mean someone is watching





Google warns millions of Android users if the app may be spying.

The new feature alerts the user when the microphone or camera is activated.

This is very similar to the warnings that already exist on Apple’s rival iPhones.

Google features have been added to mobile phones with the latest Android 12 update. So without it, you can’t see it.

A new indicator will appear in the upper right corner of the screen.

When the app tries to access either, you’ll see a camera or microphone icon.

This will prevent the app from secretly listening or looking through the camera.

You can also see a rolling log of which app accessed the camera, microphone, or location, and when.

That information is[設定]Available in the new Privacy Dashboard in.

You can now also completely disable the microphone and camera for the entire phone in Quick Settings.

It’s worth remembering that looking at the icon doesn’t mean that something malicious is happening.

Sometimes, like Instagram, the app really needs to use the camera.

However, if you notice that your camera is being used by a strange app, you may have been spyed on.

Cyber ​​experts have discovered a myriad of apps that can improperly access the camera of an Android phone.

Therefore, make sure you are using Android 12 and be careful of fraudulent play.

If you think something is happening,[設定]You need to check the permissions of the app in.

For example, you can deny access to certain apps to your microphone or camera.

You can also remove the app altogether if you’re really worried.

The fear that the app may be snooping on you has been around for years.

Last year, the iPhone’s camera alert raised the fear that Instagram was secretly filming the user, but it was just a bug.

Many Facebook users say they’ve spoken something out loud just to get the relevant ads to appear in the app right away.

These users claim they have never searched for this type of content, and the only possible explanation is snooping.

Users believe that Facebook uses mobile phone microphones to listen to real-life conversations and help target ads. But is that true?

Facebook is very clear about this issue and states that it is not using microphone recordings to better target ads.

“Facebook doesn’t use the phone’s microphone to notify ads or change what’s displayed in the news feed,” a spokeswoman for the company said.

“Some recent articles suggest that you need to listen to people’s conversations in order to display relevant ads. It’s not true.

“We display ads based on people’s interests and other profile information, not what you’re talking loudly.

“Give permission to the app and access the microphone only if you are actively using certain features that require audio.

“This may include recording video or using optional features introduced two years ago to include music and other audio in status updates.”

There has never been more solid evidence that Facebook is recording your actual conversation, beyond hearsay and anecdotes.

However, there is a good chance that other malicious apps will intercept what you are doing.

That’s why Google’s new feature is the perfect defense against suspicious apps that play fast and loosely with privacy.

If you’re worried that Facebook is listening to you, read our handy guide.

This story originally appeared in the sun and was reproduced here with permission.

