Apple has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to launch a new coding program, TechCrunch.





Apple has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to launch a new program aimed at providing coding opportunities for children and teens across the United States. Coding to their activities. According to Apple, the new collaboration gives students the opportunity to create and learn the basics of app design and development. The program focuses on critical thinking and creative problem solving.

The new program will be launched first in 10 new regions, including Atlanta, Georgia. Austin, Texas; Metro DC; Miami-Dade County, Florida; Wake County, North Carolina and Silicon Valley. The goal is to extend coding opportunities to clubs across the country. Already available in Atlantic City, NJ. Chicago; Detroit; Nashville, Tennessee and Newark, NJ.

In collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of America, we have already introduced thousands of students with innovative technology experiences. We are pleased to expand our partnership and provide coding with Swift to more communities across the country, “said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President. An overview of environmental, policy and social initiatives in the press release on the announcement.

This latest launch builds on Apple’s existing partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of America through a corporate community education initiative that supports racial justice and justice initiatives.

The latest expansion of Apple’s Everyone Can Code curriculum will take place two months after publishing new resources for elementary school students, including the new Everyone Can Code Early Learners activity guide. A recently published guide extends Apple’s curriculum resources from kindergarten to college. The “Everyone Can Code Early Learners” guide allows students from kindergarten to third grade to lay the foundation for core coding concepts through several subjects such as music, arts, science, and physical education.

Over the years, the company has expanded the Everyone Can Code program to make it available to more age groups. In 2019, Apple launched a program called the Everyone Can Code Puzzle. This is intended to allow students to experiment with concepts. Last year, the tech giant launched Everyone CanCode Adventures, a program for more advanced coding activities.

