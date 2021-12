Cathie Woods Ark Invest is sluggish as tech makes sour bets

Ark Invest’s flagship exchange-traded fund has expanded its losses to 26% this year as investors abandoned high-growth but often unprofitable tech stocks that helped drive its extraordinary rise.

Investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation fell 4% on Monday after falling 12.6% last week. This is the worst week since February. ETFs have fallen by more than 40% since their peak in February.

Ark Innovation is a $ 21.4 billion active-managed ETF, a US-listed company focused on “disruptive innovation”, especially in areas related to DNA technology, automation, robotics, energy storage, artificial intelligence and fintech. I’m investing.

This year, some of Ark’s biggest holdings, including real estate market Zillow, virtual healthcare company Teladoc, pandemic winner Zoom video conferencing platform, and TV streaming company Roku, have been hit. received.

Lasmold, investment director of AJ Bell, the UK’s second largest listed investment platform, said: “Many of Ark Innovations’ holdings are not profitable and in an environment where interest rates are expected to rise, this is not always where you want.”

Ark’s big drop in 2021 would have been worse without Tesla. Tesla is still up 38% this year, despite its recent weakening.

Not only was high-risk tech stocks less favored by investors, Mr. Mold said, Ark Innovation also had “a stock-specific challenge that exposed a very high reputation.”

The sale of Ark has recently been made by many other big winners from market rallies that began in late March 2020, when central banks and governments began unleashing trillions of dollars worth of stimulus to counter the effects of the pandemic. An extreme example of a slide.

The Goldman Sachs index, which tracks the performance of unprofitable US tech stocks, fell 25% in the month ending December 3. GameStop and AMC — Two major “meme stock” media soared by hordes of socially organized retail investors — both have lost nearly one-third of their value since mid-November. I am. Many cryptocurrencies have also been hit recently, with Bitcoin declining by a fifth in December.

While the share of digital brokerage firm Robin Hood has halved since its listing in the summer, the index that tracks post-listing performance of special-purpose acquisition companies has fallen 32% since its peak in February.

Analysts said the bouts of turmoil were caused primarily by the more hawkish tendencies of the US central bank during times of new concern about the economic outlook.

In a note to the client, Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Sheets said, “The new Covid variant has caused market turmoil, but we believe it’s a secondary to the real culprit. .on Monday.

Overall, Ark Innovation has been profiting about 30% annually since its launch in October 2014, boosted by the performance of electric vehicle maker Tesla. In New York on Monday, the loss was reduced to 0.8% by late morning.

Ark did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

