How to use AirPods or AirPods Pro





To pair your AirPods with your phone, open the case, bring the case closer to your phone, and follow the connection instructions. If you don’t see a connection message, press and hold the button on the back of the case for 5 seconds. To find your customization options, tap the “i” icon on the right side of your AirPods in your Bluetooth settings. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

There are many earphones available for the iPhone, but Apple’s own AirPods are completely wireless, have excellent sound quality (if not best in class), and are incredibly simple, so many people rely on them. It is an option to become. Configuration.

Whether you’re using AirPods or AirPods Pro, it only takes a few minutes to pair and customize your earpods.

How to connect AirPods to your iPhone

1. On your iPhone, go to the home screen.

2. Place your new AirPods in the immediate vicinity of your phone, then open the AirPods case.

3. A setup message will appear on your iPhone.[接続]After tapping[完了]Tap.

The new AirPods are paired with a tap the first time you open the case near your smartphone.Dave Johnson

4. If you don’t see the connection message, keep the case open, but press and hold the button on the back of the case for about 5 seconds until you see the message.

Quick Tip: You can also connect your Airpods to your Android phone.

How to customize your AirPod control

1. Just put your AirPods in your ear or open the case to make sure your AirPods are connected to your iPhone.

2. On your iPhone, open the Settings app and[Bluetooth]Tap.

3. Find your AirPods in the list of paired devices and tap the “i” icon on the right.

Tap the “i” icon to customize your AirPods.Dave Johnson

When the AirPods details page appears, you can customize your settings and controls.

Rename your Airpods.At the top of the screen[名前]Tap and enter a name of your choice. Turn on automatic ear detection. If it’s not already enabled, swipe the button to the right to turn on this feature. Remove the AirPod from your ear to pause the audio, and remove both to turn off the AirPod. Select a microphone.[マイク]Tap and[AirPodsを自動的に切り替える]Select to allow AirPods to choose the best microphone when you’re talking. If one of your AirPods isn’t working properly, you can manually select Always Left AirPod or Always Right AirPod. The AirPods details screen gives you various options for customizing how your AirPods work. Dave Johnson 1st or 2nd Generation AirPods Custom Control

If you have a 1st or 2nd generation AirPods, you can customize what happens when you double-tap any of the pods. Follow the steps in the previous section to access the AirPods details page. next,[AirPodをダブルタップ]In the section[左]or[右]Tap. Here you can select actions to perform with a double tap, such as starting Siri, playing / pausing audio, moving to the next or previous track, or doing nothing.

You can set what happens when you tap each AirPod from your iPhone settings. Dave Johnson AirPods Pro Custom Control

If you have an AirPods Pro, there are some additional controls that other AirPods don’t have. Follow the steps in the previous section to access the AirPods details page. You can then make the following changes:

Noise canceling control. In the Noise Control section, you can choose to use full noise cancellation, transparent mode (with external noise so you can hear conversations and announcements) on your AirPods Pro, or turn off noise cancellation altogether. And hold options. You can control the audio by pressing and holding the stem of your AirPods Pro.[長押しオプション]In the section[左]or[右]You can tap and hold to select an action to customize noise cancellation or launch Siri. Set up noise cancellation for your AirPods Pro.How to do a Dave Johnson ear tip fit test

If you have an AirPods Pro, there are options on the AirPods details page to find out which of the included eartips is best for you. Follow the steps in the previous section to access the AirPods details page. next,[イヤーチップフィットテスト]Tap and follow the onscreen instructions to compare each chip.

Quick Tip: If you’re using AirPods Pro, you can also turn on spatial audio to improve your listening experience. When enabled, surround sound will be delivered instead of standard stereo.

How to charge your AirPods

There are several ways to charge your AirPods.

With lightning cable. Place your AirPods in a charging case and connect them to a Lightning cable that connects to your computer, AC adapter, power bank, or other power source. Both the AirPods and the charging case itself will be charged at the same time. If you’re actively using AirPods, you can also charge the case yourself. You can charge the case yourself, but you can’t charge your AirPods without it. From the battery in the charging case. If your AirPods are in a charging case, they will be automatically charged from the battery inside the charging case (until the charging case runs out). If you started with the charging case fully charged, you can charge your AirPods from the case several times.

Quick Tip: If your AirPods case supports wireless charging (AirPods Pro and some AirPods cases), you can put the charging case on the charging pad. Both the AirPods and the charging case will be charged at the same time.

