CoD: Black Ops Cold Patch Note changes Prestige and Leveling ahead of Vanguard Season 1





Black Ops Cold War may be Call of Duty last year, but the game received an update on December 6th to synchronize military ranks and prestige levels prior to Vanguard’s Season 1. The patch notes include details on the nerf of the Marshall Pistol, a DLC weapon of the past.

Synchronous leveling with Vanguard

Starting December 8th with the launch of Vanguard Season 1, military rank and prestige progress will be synchronized with Vanguard throughout the title. That is, the player starts the season at the military rank or prestige level currently reached by the vanguard, or at military rank 1 if he has not yet played the vanguard. From there, players can advance to the Vanguard Military Rank in Black Ops Cold War, War Zone, and Modern Warfare, unlocking weapons, equipment, kill streaks, and other seasonal content for use in Vanguard and War Zone. ..

In addition, players will be awarded Black Ops Cold War Prestige Keys, Tearskips, Emblems, and Stickers for each new Prestige level. When you reach Season Level 50 in Season 1, the exclusive “Duck Hunt” Shotgun Weapon Blueprint will be unlocked. Used by Vanguard and Warzone.

Lifelong fame and master ribbon

This update adds a new “Lifetime Prestige” display to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at the start of Season 1. This will immortalize the total number of Prestige levels earned in the previous season and Vanguard. That is, the player can see how many times he has. It gained fame throughout the title.

Players can also continue to progress on the Prestige Master Ribbon. Each season, a new Prestige Master Ribbon will be added to the current 6 Black Ops Cold War Prestige Master Ribbons. Players can advance the Prestige Master Ribbon in Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, War Zone, and Modern Warfare by reaching the Prestige Master at Season Level 200.

Prestige Shop Updates Black Ops Cold War Prestige Shop

All 27 Black Ops Cold War Prestige icons will be unlocked and made available to all who have earned rewards throughout the previous season. Players can equip the acquired Prestige icon as long as they reach the Prestige Master at least once. Current or previous season. Players no longer need to be the Prestige Master of the season to access the Custom Prestige Icon in the Prestige Shop.

Players will continue to earn Prestige Keys in Black Ops Cold War every 50 season levels after Vanguard Season 1 begins, and everyone will lock Prestige Shop content after Season 6 of Black Ops Cold War. You can continue to unlock.

Weapon tuning, challenge unlocking, zombie updates

Treyarch has included a bit of weapon tuning in this update to undermine the powerful Marshall Pistol. Tuning this weapon includes nerfing to Marshall’s damage range, increasing damage dropoff, and nerfing to Dragon Breath and Extended Barrel Attachments.

This new patch adds the final battle pass for the Black Ops Cold War, the .410 Ironhide Shotgun and Grab Assault Rifle Weapon Unlock Challenge. The Unlock Challenge is available in both multiplayer and zombies for those who couldn’t level up and earn the Battle Pass. It also unlocks all previously classified Black Ops Cold War Season Challenges. This means that players who did not reveal the challenge during the previous season can complete the challenge.

The patch notes describe zombie stability and bug fixes. This includes Forsaken and Mauer der Toten round-based maps, as well as Outbreak improvements. In addition, onslaught containment mode and onslaught deprogram mode have been added for offline zombie players.

As shared by Treyarch, the complete patch notes are below.

Vanguard Season 1 is set to arrive as many Raven Software employees take part in the walkout in protest of the sudden termination of the contract within the QA team that began late last week. And this Call of Duty content continues while Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

global

Progression

Synchronized Military Ranks and Prestige Levels Military Rank and Prestige Level progressions will be synchronized with Vanguard at the start of Season 1. All players will start the season at the military or prestige level they are currently reaching at Vanguard, or at military rank 1 if they are at military rank 1. I haven’t played Vanguard yet. Players can advance Vanguard’s military ranks in the Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare of Black Ops to unlock weapons, equipment, kill streaks, and other content used in Vanguard and Warzone. A new Prestige Journey with new Prestige levels to unlock in Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, War Zone, and Modern Warfare. In Season 1, players can earn up to Prestige 7 as they progress through the season levels. Four Prestige levels will be added each season. Each Prestige level will award Prestige keys, tearskips, emblems and stickers in Black Ops Cold War. When you reach Season Level 50 in Season 1, the exclusive “Duck Hunt” Weapon Blueprint will be unlocked. Lifetime Prestige in Vanguard and Warzone A Lifetime Prestige display will be added to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at the start of Vanguard Season 1 to show the total number of Prestige levels earned in the previous season and Vanguard. Prestige Master Ribbon Players can continue Black Ops Cold War Prestige Master Ribbon Progression. Each season, a new Prestige Master Ribbon will be added to the current 6 Black Ops Cold War Prestige Master Ribbons. By reaching the Prestige Master at the season level, players can advance the Prestige Master Ribbon in Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, War Zone, and Modern Warfare. 200. Players can now catch up with the missed Prestige Master Ribbon every time they reach 200 season levels during the season. For example, when you reach Season Level 400, you will be awarded two Prestige Master Ribbons if possible.

Prestige shop

The Black Ops Cold War Prestige icon will be unlocked and made available to everyone who earned in the previous season at the Prestige Shop. Players will be able to equip the acquired Prestige Icon (1-27) as long as they have reached the Prestige Master at least once. Current or previous season. Players do not currently need to be a Prestige Master to access the custom Prestige icons in the Prestige Shop. The equipped Prestige icon will no longer be reset at the beginning of each season.

Season challenge

All previous Black Ops Cold War Season Challenges have been unveiled, allowing players who did not unveil during the previous season to proceed. The Legacy Season Challenge can continue with the Black Ops Cold War. Starting in Season 1, players will have access to and progress through the new Vanguard and Warzone multiplayer season challenges, as well as the Vanguard Zombie Season Challenge.

Weapon unlocking challenges

Added to .410 Ironhide Shotgun Multiplayer and Zombies .410 Ironhide Weapon Unlock Challenge. Grav Weapon unlock challenge added to multiplayer and zombies for Grav assault rifles.

Weapon adjustment (December 6th)

Marshal Damage Damage range has been reduced from 3.81m to 3.68m. Increased damage drop-off when fired above 3.68m. The dragon’s breath attachment affects the firing rate by -5%. Damage range penalty increased from -25% to -35%. The damage bonus has been reduced. + 17% to + 16% 12.1 “Expanded barrel reduction damage range bonus increased from + 20% to + 15%.

lobby

Updated the lobby theme for multiplayer and zombies. ZOMBIES (December 6th)

Abandoned

Closed the exploit during the main quest boss battle. Added “Not enough essence” prompt to the arcade token dispenser if the player does not have enough essence to buy the token.

Wall of the dead

Addressed an issue where textures would not display correctly after melting a door during the main quest.

Outbreak

Enemies killed by Brain Rot zombies will now contribute to the Dragon Relic World Event.

Onslaught

Added Onslaught Containment and Onslaught Deprogram to offline local play.

Stable

Fixed a stability issue related to Arsenal.

