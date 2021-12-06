Austin: Key innovations to compete with allies, China





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will give a keynote speech at the Reagan Defense Forum on December 4, 2021 in Simi Valley, California.

Chad J. McNeeley / Secretary of Defense via AP

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin of Washington (AP) intends to work better with private companies to develop high-tech systems and strengthen relations with allies in the Indo-Pacific region to remain competitive with China. Said that.

At the Reagan Defense Forum in California, Austin said he was worried about recent military operations and China’s offensive moves in the region, including near Taiwan’s autonomous islands. And he said the United States is still committed to one of China’s policies for many years, which is working to strengthen Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities.

There was a clear eye on the challenges that China presents. But China’s height is not 10 feet. This is America, Austin said. America is not a country that fears competition. And I wasn’t panicking or pessimistic, I was confident in defeating and resolving this. “

Austin’s speech is given while avoiding direct conflict as the United States struggles to counter China’s growing military and economic power, as well as advances in space, cyber, and nuclear capabilities. Tensions between the two countries as China sends more fighters to Taiwan and concerns about the possibility of aggression increase despite the United States and its allies navigating the Taiwan Strait. It is increasing.

One China policy in the United States recognizes Beijing as the Chinese government, but recognizes informal and defensive relations with Taipei.

Asked if China’s movements around Taiwan appear to be training the potential for future military operations, Austin certainly appears to be exploring their true capabilities, and certainly. He said it was very similar to a rehearsal. But the United States does not want a conflict with China, so it is important for the country’s military to communicate more and remain transparent, he added.

Austin arrived in California after visiting South Korea. This is his third trip to the Indo-Pacific region since taking office as Secretary of Defense earlier this year.

He told the Defense Forum that private companies are struggling to overcome the Pentagon’s red tape as they develop new technologies, and the sector needs to make it easier to break through barriers. He said the Pentagon needs to put advances in unmanned systems, nanotechnology and artificial intelligence into the hands of the US military more quickly.

Austin said the United States must also strengthen its network of Pacific allies and partners.

I wasn’t asking for an Asian version of NATO or trying to build an anti-Chinese coalition. And Austin said he didn’t ask countries to choose between the United States and China. Instead, he was working to promote a free, stable and open international system.

The Pentagon has just announced a new global stance review that did not immediately change the U.S. military’s global position, but included plans to improve some infrastructure in the Pacific, including Guam and Australia. Was there. In September, the United States announced new partnerships with Australia and the United Kingdom to deepen security, diplomatic and defense cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. As part of its AUKUS partnership, Australia will acquire a nuclear submarine and the United States will increase its rotational deployment to Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mbtmag.com/home/news/21928407/austin-allies-innovation-key-to-competition-with-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos