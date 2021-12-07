How to play Google Doodle puzzle game to celebrate today’s iconic food





Today, Google Doodle is celebrating one of the most popular food pizzas in the world.

Interactive Doodle works on slicing a variety of pizzas, from classics such as Margherita and pepperoni to a variety of pizzas such as Hawaiian and Teriyaki mayonnaise.

Why is there Google Doodle for pizza?

According to Google: Today’s interactive Doodle celebrates pizza, one of the most popular dishes in the world. On this day in 2007, the Neapolitan pizzai uolo culinary art was added to the UNESCO representative list of human intangible cultural heritage.

This pizza puzzle game features some of the most beloved pizza toppings from around the world and challenges you to slice based on the type of pizza you ordered. However, pay attention to the requested toppings and number of slices. The more accurate the order, the more stars you can earn.

Flatbread with toppings has been consumed for centuries in ancient civilizations from Egypt to Rome, but the city of Naples in southwestern Italy was known today in the late 1700s as a pizza (tomato and cheese). It is widely known as the birthplace of (fabric). This is where the story of pizza begins. It was burned with centuries of global migration, economic development and technological evolution.

Today, an estimated 5 billion pizzas (350 slices per second in the United States alone) are consumed internationally each year. No matter how you slice it, the pizza is here!

Doodle allows you to slice a virtual pizza using your mouse. Stars will be displayed depending on how much you follow the instructions.

What is Pizzaiuolo?

pizzaiuolo is the Italian name for a professional pizza chef.

UNESCO explains: The Neapolitan pizzaiuolo art is a culinary practice consisting of four different stages related to dough preparation and baking in a wood-burning oven, including a spinning movement by a baker.

This element originated in Naples, the capital of Campania, and is currently inhabited and played by about 3,000 Pizzaiuoli.

Pizzaiuoli is a living connection of the communities involved. The three main categories of owners are the master pizzaiuolo, pizzaiuolo, the bakery, and the Naples family who recreate the art in their own homes.

