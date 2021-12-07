Google Doodle celebrates pizza around the world





You may have sliced ​​your pizza on Monday’s Google Doodle. It features versions of your favorite dishes from around the world.

With Google’s interactive Doodle, you can use the cursor to slice your pizza. There are specific rules regarding the number of slices to retrieve and the toppings that must be placed on each slice. Pizza represents cultures from around the world, including Italy, Argentina, Canada, Hungary, Japan, Thailand, India and Brazil.

Why celebrate pizza on December 6th? On the same day of 2017, the Neapolitan culinary art “Pizzaiuolo” was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In other words, pizza has become a cultural touchstone for humankind. Other items on the list of human intangible cultural heritage include camel racing and “practices on the production and consumption of couscous”.

Pizza is one of the most popular dishes in the world and is made differently by culture.

Interactive game pizza types include Margherita, Pepperoni, White, Carabresa, Muzarella, Hawaiian, Majaros, Teriyaki Mayonnaise, Tom Yum, Paneer Tikka, and Dessert.

Tom Yum Pizza is based on a traditional Thai soup called Tom Yum, which is topped with shrimp and mushrooms flavored with lime and lemongrass.

If you don’t like seafood pizza, you can try Hawaiian pizza topped with delicious ham and sweet pineapple, or Paneer Ticca pizza covered with cottage cheese (Paneer) and Garam masala spices.

Google said in a blog post that an estimated 5 billion pizzas (350 slices per second in the United States alone) are consumed internationally each year.

Flatbread with toppings has been consumed for centuries in ancient civilizations from Egypt to Rome, but it is widely believed that the city of Naples in southwestern Italy made modern pizzas in the late 1700s. increase.

The origin of Margherita pizza goes back centuries.

According to History.com, Umberto I and Queen Margherita went on a trip to Naples in 1889. Along the way, they pizza, commonly consumed food, and Queen Margherita’s cheese, tomatoes, and basil led to the name of modern Margherita pizza.

Michelle Shen is USA TODAY’s Money & Tech Digital Reporter. You can contact her @ michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

