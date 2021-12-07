Is technology and AI governance less regulated or better?





As governments introduce governance frameworks for technological development, various models have emerged that reflect the contrasting preferences of the United States, Europe, and China.

An important issue is the harmony between accountability and human rights. Does Singapore need to rethink its approach to innovation governance?

In 2014, the European Court of Justice enshrined the right to be forgotten as a human right in arranging Google in the Costeja case.

In doing so, it has drawn a line against the permanence and dissemination of personal data records on the World Wide Web. In 2018, the European Union (EU) General Data Protection Regulation was promulgated. This effectively established a breakwater for the unlimited collection and use of personal data of EU residents.

In April of this year, the European Commission announced an artificial intelligence law.

At the time of writing, the proposed law has not yet come into force. Ratification by all 27 EU member states will be the first legislative and governance framework to comprehensively address the creation, deployment and use of artificial intelligence systems in the EU.

The basic belief of this framework is data protection and privacy, among other human rights recognized in the EU.

Like the General Data Protection Regulation, this proposed law has extraterritorial effects.

Chinese model: Regulatory engineer

Currently, the Chinese government is cracking down on cryptocurrency activities by curbing major Chinese technology companies.

In August, China took two important steps in the direction of technology regulation.

First, we passed the Personal Information Protection Law, the first law in China to work on the protection of personal information.

The law, coming into force on November 1, is expected to have a significant impact on national and international corporate data compliance practices regarding personal information in China.

Later, China’s Cyberspace Administration issued a bill targeting the use of recommended algorithms in many respects.

As stated in Article 1 of the bill, the same purpose is centered on standardizing the recommended activities of the Internet Information Services Algorithm for the purposes of national security, social order, and the protection of citizens’ rights. ..

Another clear purpose is to promote the sound development of Internet information services, and China has declared its core socialist values.

The fact that the Chinese government should do this is not surprising given the current efforts to curb its own technology sector, and China’s Cyberspace Administration has said that such algorithmic capabilities will be reduced. It shows that you understand that it is the basis for managing the activities of Chinese technology companies.

The end of the opposite of the regulatory dichotomy

By adopting these positions by the EU and China, they are effectively relieving the practical approach that the United States normally adopts in regulatory technology.

The EU and China are companies that have not been elected by the government, as US technology companies that have not been elected to public office have accumulated so much power over their customer base.

Efforts are underway to regulate the largest technology companies in the United States, a time-consuming, tedious and fragmented process.

The EU opposed US tech companies for ignoring EU directives on anti-competition and privacy and imposing heavy fines.

While China has decided to curb and curb unrestrained innovation and expansion of its high-tech enterprises, it has signaled worldwide that it has the will and ability to discipline and regulate its sovereignty. increase.

In this regard, China and the EU may objectively set an example of responsible government for others to follow.

In contrast to maintaining the core socialist values ​​of the latter, there is a fundamental difference between the EU and China in regulating the technical protection of the former basic human rights.

But the overall effects of the two major economies, ready to impose legislative measures to control the impact of technology and the proliferation of AI systems, have lifted and cautioned the rest of the world. It may be the effect of paying and thinking more seriously about following. suit.

The overall message is that the needs of people and society are prioritized over unchecked business competition and innovation.

It suddenly became dangerous and suspicious that AI facilitated ways to automate everyday decision-making and significantly reduce friction.

With respect to the disruptive technological innovations popularized by Mark Zuckerberg, the fast-moving, breaking-breaking mantra is becoming increasingly hollow, irresponsible, and dangerous.

Facebook’s meta-branding and advertising around its metaverse is displayed for all intents and purposes, including distraction tactics and regulatory evasion, and only invites further oversight by governments outside the United States.

Protesting regulations that have a chilling effect on innovation and competitiveness is now more difficult, and this double claim for legislative action may have provided significant impetus for other countries to take similar actions. there is.

Moreover, could another effect of these measures by the EU and China be an increase in the credibility of innovations that arise from these locations, as opposed to those from other less regulated countries?

Is it time for Rihink in Singapore?

Singapore is a small country with trade and diplomatic relations with both China and the EU.

Which of these developments is in terms of how to manage trade, R & D, and other AI-related interests with these economies of scale, and how we see our unique approach to technology governance. Do you need to respond?

Singapore currently has a personal data law that effectively promotes business, with no basic privacy laws.

Its proud model AI governance framework is simply voluntary.

Given the extraterritoriality of EU and Chinese law, and the importance of their markets to Singapore, Singapore’s relatively light touch approach to AI governance needs to evolve in response to these developments.

This is to maintain relevance and show that we take these basic issues seriously.

A light touch professional business approach may have been a strategy to encourage local and international AI-related R & D to create AI solutions, but it may not be feasible for much longer. ..

About the author:

Teo Yi-Ling is a Senior Fellow at the National Security Center of the S. Rajaratnam Graduate School of International Studies (RSIS) at Nanyang Technological University. This work first appeared in the RSIS commentary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.todayonline.com/commentary/tech-and-ai-governance-less-regulation-or-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos