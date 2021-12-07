Raven Software developers quit their jobs to protest the QA layoffs





Expansion / leap.

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software’s developer group has quit his job to protest the mistreatment of members of the Quality Assurance team who were inadvertently dismissed late last week. In an official statement, a group of contractors and full-time employees said, “Go out with a single request: All members of the QA team, including members who ended on Friday, must be offered a full-time position. Must be. “

Raven, based in Wisconsin, a subsidiary of Activision for decades, fired 12 contractors representing nearly 30% of the QA team on Friday, the statement said. The Washington Post reports that Raven QA contractors will be notified this week whether they will be promoted to full-time positions or dismissed. The strike is reported to be valid today, and the participants vow to quit their jobs until their colleagues’ positions are restored.

The group’s statement said, “These individuals were released in” good condition. ” That is, they have not reduced performance or committed fireable crimes. ” “These headcount reductions will take place after five weeks of overtime and before the expected year-end crisis.”

In response to the strike, a spokesman for Activision Blizzard told Polygon: We have also informed 20 temporary workers throughout the studio that this change will not extend the contract. “

“We support [the Raven employees’] The right to express opinions and concerns in a safe and respectful manner without fear of retaliation. “

Advertisement Activision Blizzard Today The Better ABK Workers Alliance, which previously organized two temporary strikes in protest of allegations of harassment, puts all temporary employees of Call of Duty developer Treyarch in full-time positions. Congratulations on being promoted to.

“But in the light of recent events, there is no excuse for the company to fire 30% of Raven’s QA division and create all Treyarch at the same time. [temporary employees] “Full-time employees,” the group continued with a follow-up tweet. industry. “

Common problems, unusual solutions?

Much of the gaming industry is accustomed to the cycle of contract hiring and subsequent temporary dismissals surrounding major game releases. As one of the notable examples, Activision Blizzard fired nearly 800 employees in early 2019, shortly after announcing record revenues for the previous year. It’s not difficult to find similar examples across the industry.

The constant cycle of layoffs and studio closures in the gaming industry and the turmoil that causes developers to pinball from position to position are at the heart of Jason Schreier’s book Press Reset, released earlier this year. Some developers have begun to publicly instigate union protection to remedy these issues, but so far little has been shown about fully unionized studios.

“The majority of game workers are in the industry because it’s our dream job and our passion is to work on games,” said Game Worker, a co-founder and digital employee. Emma Kinema, lead organizer of the campaign to organize, told Ars Technica last year. “Unfortunately, that passion can expose us to exploitation by our bosses, because we are grateful or happy with our work.”

“Outsourcing companies, temporary employment schemes, and low-wage positions of all kinds [are] “It’s as essential to the industry as a developer known to more people in a name recognition studio. The industry needs to care for and organize all the workers in the industry as a whole, not just a single monolith. There is. “

