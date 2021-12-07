Ford, Google delays return to office in January





Ford announced on Monday that it would delay workers’ return to the office again, considering concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the second largest automaker in the United States.

Earlier, Ford stated that it would not participate in the hybrid work model planned by January 2022, which is currently the date of transition to March, given the ongoing risks posed by COVID-19.

“State [the] The COVID-19 virus is still in flux, changing the start date of the hybrid working model to March, despite the continued success of safety protocols and improved vaccination rates. “

A spokeswoman added that some employees will be invited to the company’s office from March for the pilot phase of the hybrid work model. Remote work options continue to be an important part of the company’s long-term flexible working model.

Ford’s announcement is that they will return to the office in January to remind workers last week when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will rethink large employers, including industry leaders. Following Google telling you what you don’t expect, you can safely hold meetings with your colleagues in the physical workplace.

The tech giant announced in August that it would require employees to return to their offices by January 10 at the earliest, depending on local conditions. In other words, the company’s voluntary telecommuting period was scheduled to end.

“From January 10th, countries and locations will be able to decide when to end their voluntary telecommuting based on local conditions that vary widely from office to office,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. Said at that time. “We need to do a 30-day head-up before we plan to return to the office to give everyone enough time to plan.”

However, the arrival of Omicron variants in the United States is fully concerned that tech leaders will once again extend their telecommuting period.

The company will wait until the New Year to decide when to end the hybrid work phase based on fluid regional conditions, a spokeswoman told CBS MoneyWatch on Friday.

Case of Omicron mutant confirmed at 12:18 USA

According to a Google spokesperson, employees now have the option to work in the office if they choose to do so in most locales. To date, Google has reopened about 90% of its US offices.

The return date for small and medium-sized businesses was a moving goal in the process of a pandemic, given the unpredictable course of the pandemic and the arrival of new, more contagious stocks in the United States.

In the summer and fall, many employers aiming for a return to work in September moved them at the earliest in 2022.

In October, capital one, a banking company headquartered in McLean, Virginia, said workers could no longer be expected to return to the office by November 2, the earlier target date for returning employees to their actual workplaces. Stated. The bank has not yet set a definite date on which employees must be at the actual desk.

Telecommuting experts say they expect other companies to follow Google’s initiative and circle the farther calendar days for a formal transition to a hybrid working model.

Download our free app more

Download the free CBS News app for breaking news and analysis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-omicron-variant-return-to-office-corporations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos