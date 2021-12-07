Senior Manager driving innovation for Lyve Labs for Seagate’s Israeli Center





ID

Name: Noah Franco Ohana

Position: Senior Innovation Manager

Company: Lyve Labs Israel, Seagate Innovation Center in Israel.

Family: Married to Moshik + 3 children Danielle (13 years old), Guy (11 years old), Yair (6 years old)

Noah Franco Ohana (second from right) and Lyve Labs team.Photo: Shanisa di Cario

My daily routine

6:50

Stand up and shine, it’s a new day.

7:00

Moshik, who works as Vice President of Research and Development at Airspan Networks to prepare my children for school and kindergarten, is also responsible for making them sandwiches.

8:00

Go for a sporty walk before going to work. Morning training is my way to avoid driving in the traffic!

9:30

Go home and get ready for work. This will be a long day to drink coffee from my favorite coffee shop near my house.

10:00 10:00

There is a traffic jam on the way. I’m trying to be more productive, so I’m calling my mom and dad, calling for work, working from the car, but still driving safely.

10:20

At the office! I’ll meet with my team and talk about new ideas in sync, but I also have time to gossip about yesterday’s “Married at First Sight” episode.

10:40

The first meeting working on LyveCloud. Kshitish Soman, Global Head of LyveCloud, visited the Israeli office and Seagate Technology’s Lyve development team and my team.

11:30

Appointment of business development / marketing teams Omer and Ruti, planning for the next OPS review. We are a company that believes in people, working together to share ideas to make our products better, but mainly to make our products more accessible to Israeli start-ups. I’m looking forward to it. This is the time to plan all of our next activities.

12:30

Today we had lunch with the office people who ordered hummus and falafel. This is a vegan friendly office 🙂

Noah Ohana Franco sends her children to school.Photo: Courtesy

13:00

The upcoming Lyve Cloud for Startups major team meeting will begin the time to make decisions about plans, schedules, and goals. One of the main goals of the Seagate Innovation Center is to help startups grow and streamline in the areas of data, cloud, information security and storage. So, shortly after launching the program Lyve Cloud for Startups, these fields for Israeli startups can store up to 1 petabyte (1000TB) in the cloud for free.

14:00

Private work time I also have my own tasks. All you need to do is get things done and improve the old ones.

15:00

An annual contest for startups inventing products that rely on data, cloud, security, and AI to prepare for the Lyve Innovator of the Year.

15:30

A general rehearsal of an event at Rishon LeTsi’s YNET studio.

17:00

We are live Lyve Innovator of the Year has begun. Eight startups will market and showcase their ideas to Seagate executives. The winners of this event will have the opportunity to collaborate with Seagate, one of whom will be the first to participate in the new program Lyve Cloud for Startups.

18:30

And the winner is Beamr! It’s time to toast the winner.

19:30

On the way home, the time the kids are together before going to bed. Mosik and Guy will go to see the Israeli national football match against the Faroe Islands with friends and family.

20:00

When I got home, my parents are babysittering their kids today, helping Daniel assign math.

20:30

Read Yair’s story before he goes to bed.

21:00

I have free time to spend with my friends. I went for a walk and arrived at a coffee shop planning my next vacation weekend in March.

23:30

Let’s take a brief look at the new LyveCloud for Startups program, but stay tuned for the latest updates.

24:00

sleepy! It was a tough day! And the next one will be very similar!

Noah Franco Ohana and Kushitish Soman.Photo: Courtesy

After several hours

What kind of music do you listen to? I really like Israeli music, but nothing special.

Apple or Android? Why? Android-The fact that I like their OS instead of Apple and it syncs with all Google services such as Google Photos and Gmail.

What do you want to do when you grow up? I wanted to be a lawyer.

Your favorite words: talent wins the game, teamwork and intelligence wins the championship. Michael Jordan.

What do you do in your free time? I spend time training, traveling, and mostly with my family on TRX.

Where did you serve in the IDF? I was the Chief Technology Officer of the Mumram Unit.

How did you get into the technology industry? It was a natural connection to go high tech after military service, so I started working as a team leader at a discount bank.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3924321,00.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos