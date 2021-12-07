Some SD cards do not work properly on 202114 and 16-inch MacBook Pro





SD card reader slots on new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models aren’t working as expected on some SD cards, according to reports from the MacRumors forums.

In a long complaint thread, MacRumors readers detail the issues they are having with some SD cards, and there seems to be little inconsistency between the report and the affected SD cards. Some SD cards crash and are inaccessible, but some have unusually slow transfer rates. Wildct, a MacRumors reader, explains this issue.

14 “I have the same problem with the M1 Pro. It seems to be very unstable and inconsistent. Half the time it takes to recognize the card normally (though it takes 30 seconds to 1m) and half the time it takes to throw an error. These are all camera-formatted Sandisk Ultra cards (both XC and HC). I tried reformatting using MBP and I didn’t see any difference. All cards are other It works as expected with three USB card readers.

In some situations, you may get an error message when you try to use the SD card, the Finder crashes, or it may take a few minutes before you can access the SD card. From MacRumors Reader 2 Stepfan:

It’s very frustrating. With the new 14-inch MBP, we expected a quick import from the SD card, including a preview of the image. I have a fairly new 64GB SD card that was working fine. However, MBP photos using the internal SD card slot will take a few minutes. It may display photos and crash in the middle. The Finder can also crash.

Based on threads, formatting doesn’t seem to matter, but it could be a factor. Also, there doesn’t seem to be a common thread between what the card works and what doesn’t, but multiple users can use the SD card reader via USB-C if the SD card slot doesn’t work. I am reporting. From MacRumors Reader wilberforce:

I tried many cards but couldn’t find the brand, size, type, format and age pattern. It seems to be completely random. The only thing that is consistent is that whenever a card works, it works, and if the card doesn’t work properly, it doesn’t work properly. Reformatting to all other possible formats makes no difference. Sandisk, Sony, Samsung, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, UHS-I, UHS-II, micro-SD, FAT32, exFAT, no difference. 100% of my cards work perfectly through the dongle.

Some readers who contacted Apple say the company is aware of this issue and will fix it in a future software update, but it’s clear if this is a hardware issue or a software issue. Not. Some users who have problems do not know exactly what is happening because the problem did not continue to occur after replacing the MacBook Pro.

Many of the reports are about older SD cards and some 128GB cards may have specific issues, but most of the time there are complaints about the SD card brand, speed and capacity.

One user reported that the issue was fixed in macOS Monterey 12.1 beta, but another person on Reddit didn’t fix the issue in the latest beta, so I’m not sure if it was fixed in macOS Monterey 12.1.

Unable to use SD card in SD card slot Affected people can access the card using the SD card reader dongle. This is not an ideal solution, but at least it does provide a way to get SD card content into M1 Pro or M1. Max Mac.

