Google Smartwatches: What We Know and Don’t Know About The Company’s Apple Watch Rivals





Google seems to have finally got its own smartwatch, which may allegedly show off pixel branding. Rumors are widespread that Google is ready to launch its first smartwatch next year. 2022. This watch is sometimes called a pixel watch. It is said to be called an Android watch in the company, and its code name is said to be Rohan. Google has enhanced some smartwatches across brands, but so far it hasn’t created its own smartwatch. The company has other products under the Pixel brand, such as wireless headphones called Pixel Buds. Google is said to have almost launched a smartwatch in 2016, but plans after Google’s senior executive Rick Osterlow unplugged the device because “it didn’t seem to belong to the Pixel family.” Was before shelved. Here’s everything we know and don’t know about the alleged Pixel Watch. Pixel Watch Works on Wear OS One of the sure things about this watch is that it works on Wear OS, our operating system for wearable devices. Google is also said to be working on integrating Fitbit OS into Wear OS. What does the Pixel Watch look like? There is no confirmation about this. However, according to the leaked rendering, the clock is round and has no bezel. This means that there is no similar design to the Apple Watch. Other popular smartwatches in Samsung’s Galaxy Watch category have a round dial. Will my watch integrate with Fitbit? Google acquired the major wearable Fitbit in 2019 with a $ 2.1 billion transaction. It’s unclear if the watch will feature Fitbit technology or be a standalone device. It’s speculated that this watch competes with the Apple Watch, so Google may adopt the Pixel brand rather than Fitbit. Pixel Watch Provides fitness features Pixel Watch provides all major health and fitness tracking features such as step count and calorie counting, heart rate monitor, and more. The Fitbit CEO previously stated that some of the popular Fitbit features will be included in the Wear watch. When will the Pixel Watch go on sale? No timeline has been confirmed, but speculation suggests that the watch could be available in the spring of 2022, the second quarter of this year.

