Responsible Innovation Lab Launches and Resets Standards





San Francisco, December 6, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Responsible Innovation Labs is a non-profit consortium of leaders dedicated to building innovative and lasting enterprises for economic and social gains, many The most prominent and respected high-tech brand launched today with an advisory board representing the private sector of San Francisco. Labs’ mission is to set standards for innovation that meet the needs of the global community and build a lasting company that re-centers technology as a good force. That mission can best be achieved through collaboration between industry, investors, executives, policy makers, scholars, and other stakeholders.

Technology is one of the most powerful forces that shape our society and, for better or for worse, continues to advance at an accelerating rate that has the potential to have a profound impact on our lives. More than ever, the world needs and increasingly demands technology products and services that improve life on this planet while avoiding harmful and unintended consequences. Responsible innovation paves the way for a better technology industry. It builds a successful mission-driven company that can provide products and services that are beneficial to society.

Responsible Innovation Labs was co-founded by General Catalysts Hemant Taneja, former General Counsel Jon Zieger of Stripes, and former International Head of International Diede van Lamoen of Stripes. All of these work together on the global payments platform Stripe, working together through an initial investment in General Catalysts. Labs work with industry and sector leaders to develop new standards, tools, and methods for ethically deploying technology and building a lasting company while promoting accountability through transparency. ..

Hemant Taneja, Chairman of Responsible Innovation Labs, said technology was a powerful lifeline in an era of severe uncertainty and isolation, but the unintended consequences of unchecked innovation: access inequity, groups. The whole alienation, erroneous information was revealed. , And Managing Partner, General Catalyst. As leaders who believe in both the potential of technology and the power of the private market, we have the responsibility and opportunity to transform the innovation economy for the lasting interests of the world.

Society needs ambitious leaders to build responsible businesses. To support and guide its work, Labs has convened an advisory board of leaders across technology, investment, academia, and non-profit. Warby Parker, Co-Founder and CEO, Neil Blumenthal; Jim Breyer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Breyer Capital. Rachel Carlson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Guild Education. Ken Shenault, Chairman and Managing Director of General Catalyst, and Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Express. Ken Frazier, General Catalyst, Chairman of the Health Guarantee Initiative. Merck Executive Chairman and Former CEO. John Iwata, Executive Fellow, Yale School of Management. OneTen, CEO, Maurice Jones. Youngme Moon, Professor Donald K. David Business, Harvard Business School, and Directors, Mastercard, Sweet Green, Unilever, Warby Parker. Sam Palmisano, former chairman and CEO of IBM. Gusto Co-Founder and CEO Josh Reeves; General Catalyst Managing Partner Hemant Taneja will chair the lab. Glen Tullman, CEO of Transcarent.

The Advisory Board will work together to develop the Labs Charter. Building on the five guiding principles of responsible innovation, this charter establishes how Labs helps founders and management teams build their businesses in the long run.

Economic Opportunity and Inclusion: Carefully consider and foresee individuals and communities that may win or lose as a result of innovation, with the goal of improving equity, increasing access and ensuring a more even distribution of prosperity. increase. Environment and Sustainability: Our commitment to development, from the beginning, and our design, operations, products, and footprints make it sustainable and contribute to the well-being of the planet and its people. Workforce Transformation: The unwavering commitment to building a culture and policies to ensure that people are treated with dignity allows them to work in a diverse and non-discriminatory environment, and all employees benefit from business success. You can get and participate. Privacy, Security, Community: Respect for individual users’ rights, including keeping privacy and personal data secure, and avoiding false information that disrupts the community and undermines democracy Intentions and implications: Benefits beyond profits The responsibility associated with innovation to create and recentralize technology as a force for the good of the world, and the appropriate constraints, transparency and framework for designing for growth and good.

Recognizing its influence and serving society, the technology industry can help mitigate and solve some of the world’s biggest problems, “said Jon Zieger, co-founder of Responsible Innovation Labs. We are excited to convene a world-class advisory board to lead a responsible innovation movement. Together, we have the collective power to redefine the criteria for a company’s success and to reshape the promise of technology and the future to meet the needs of the global community.

About Responsible Innovation Labs Responsible Innovation Labs is a non-profit consortium aimed at helping founders, executives and investors build innovative and lasting companies for economic and social gain. Labs’ mission is to reset the bar for innovation through fundamental collaboration. By doing so, we will reshape the promise and future of technology and meet the needs of the global community. The lab is open to partners who share and embrace that vision. To join the exercise and learn more, visit www.rilabs.org.

