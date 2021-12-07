Apple has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club to give tens of thousands of kids the opportunity to learn how to code.





Celebrating Computer Science Education Week, Apple today announced that it has launched a new program that allows tens of thousands of students at Boys & Girls Clubs in more than 12 cities in the United States to learn how to code.

Some Boys & Girls Club students now have access to Apple’s free Everyone Can Code curriculum with educators using an iPad donated by Apple, using Apple’s programming language Swift. Learn the basics of app design and development.

Apple said the program will initially begin at boys and girls clubs in 10 regions, including Atlanta, Austin, Washington, DC Metro Area, Miami-Dade County, Wake County, San Francisco Bay Area, and more. Programming is already available at clubs in Atlantic City, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, and Newark, NJ.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environmental, Policy and Social Initiatives, said:

Related article

Apple invites some developers to try Swift Playgrounds 4 before launch

Apple is working on an updated version of the Swift Playgrounds app. First released in 2016, this is an educational tool designed to teach children and adults how to use the Swift programming language as well. A new version of Swift Playgrounds was first announced in June. A global developer conference, and now Apple has allowed some developers to test it in beta …

Apple has partnered with the University of Nevada, Reno to provide free iPad Air to all freshmen

Apple is working with the University of Nevada, Reno to develop a program that provides a common learning platform and equal access to technology. As part of the Digital Wolfpack Initiative, all new students enrolling in college in the fall of 2021 will receive a free iPad Air, Apple Pencil, and Apple Smart Keyboard Folio. With the iPad Air, …

Apple Announces New MacBook Upgrade Program for Business Partners Monday, November 29, 2021 7:38 AM PST by Sami Fathi

Working with CIT as a funding partner, Apple has launched a new Mac upgrade program for small businesses and Apple business partners. This makes it easy for businesses to distribute and upgrade their MacBook fleet to all employees at an affordable price. As outlined on the CIT website shared by Max Weinbach, Apple Business Partners can distribute the 13-inch MacBook Pro …

Apple’s parts store for do-it-yourself repairs is run by a third party

Last week, Apple announced a new self-service repair program. Starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, starting with a Mac with an M1, it provides customers with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals to complete their own repairs for the device of their choice. Tip. Apple said the program will be available in the United States early next year and will extend to other countries …

Second Apple Store Opens in Berlin on Thursday

Apple’s latest store in Berlin, Germany, will open on Thursday, December 2nd. Apple announced today. Apple Rosenthaler Strae was the first Apple Store in Berlin’s Mitte district and joined Apple Kurfrstendamm in the city. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People, said: “blend…

Tim Cook discusses Apple’s new do-it-yourself repair program and more

Apple recently announced a new self-service repair program that gives customers access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals to complete their own repairs for selected devices, starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Apple said the program will start in the United States early next year and will extend to other countries throughout 2022. Apple CEO Tim Cook is his …

Popular story

Apple AirTag reports Canadian police related to increased car theft cases

According to local police, Apple’s AirTag is being used to steal more and more targeted cars in Canada. As outlined in a news release from the York Regional Police, investigators have used AirTag’s location tracking capabilities to identify new methods that thieves are using to track and steal luxury cars. The main way to steal a car is …

Apple plans five new Macs in 2022, including an entry-level MacBook Pro update

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on five new Macs to be launched in 2022, including a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro. In the latest version of the “Power On” newsletter, Gurman said he expects Apple to launch the next five new Macs in 2022. air…

The 2022 Apple Watch lineup is rumored to include the new Apple Watch SE and “rugged” models for sports.

According to revered Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple plans to completely refurbish its Apple Watch lineup in 2022. In the latest article in the Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple plans to update to … alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022.

2022 MacBook Air gets a major display upgrade with one drawback

According to a recent report, Apple’s next-generation MacBook Air is set to take over many of the new features of the MacBook Pro, but there’s one notable omission. The latest MacBook Pro models feature a mini LED “Liquid Retina XDR” display with deep black, supporting peak brightness of up to 1,600 knits. The display also features Apple’s “ProMotion” technology.

The iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, and iPad 10 with wireless charging are reported to debut in 2022.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to update three iPad models in 2022, including the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. In its latest “Power On” newsletter, Gurman reiterates Apple’s plans to release a new iPad Pro with a new design and wireless charging in 2022, with the company’s intention to release a new version of the entry-level iPad. Revealed …

Top story: iPhone SE 3 in early 2022, tips for macOS Monterey, the resurgence of AirPower, etc.

The rush of Black Friday trading is over and holiday shopping may still take place, but rumors are also drawing attention in anticipation of what to expect in 2022. Rumors this week are reported to include the next iPhone SE, using a multi-device charger similar to Apple’s canceled AirPower earlier next year, …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/06/apple-boys-and-girls-clubs-everyone-can-code/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos