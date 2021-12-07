New Zealand Technical Skills Crisis-New Zealand Herald





If a country is supposed to use technology to grow its economy, the technology industry needs more people. In this opinion, Matt Bostwick, partner director of Microsoft New Zealand, argues that IT staff needs to be more diverse and does not necessarily mean hiring from abroad.

If society, everyday life and the supply chain have reversed in the last two years, two factors are key to getting us back on track. The first is technology.

It develops effective Covid vaccines in record time, gives New Zealanders access to virtually critical services during lockdown, connects workers, communicates with customers, and new. It is a technology that helps to provide products and services.

The fast-growing technology sector is now also Aotearoa’s second-largest source of overseas revenue after agriculture (according to the 2021 Technology Investment Network Report), representing the world’s largest economic growth opportunity to rapidly digitize. I am. That innovation would not have been possible without the people of the second ingredient.

Yesterday, we announced the winners of the 2021 Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards. Without many skilled and creative people like the great team behind the award-winning projects we praised, we wouldn’t be able to achieve the big changes we’ve seen in such a short time frame. I could not do it.

To take full advantage of the opportunities that technology offers to grow the economy, we also need to expand our human resources base. But that doesn’t just mean hiring more foreign talent.

What stood out for me at this year’s award was the importance of diversity in driving innovation and achieving great results. The 2021 award first asked partners to share how diversity and inclusiveness have supported their businesses.

A lot of (digital) ink spilled into the crisis of IT skills. In conversations with Microsoft, many tech partners emphasize “talent issues” as their primary concern.

As Bruce Jarvis of Callaghan Innovation recently wrote, “We will equip New Zealand for fighting in the global talent war and watch millions of dollars worth of opportunities elsewhere.”

Many commentators are calling for changes in immigration policy to allow more skilled workers to be hired from abroad. But the biggest challenge is not the issue of talent, but the issue of diversity.

Covid emphasized that New Zealand relies on both international travelers and international talent to support our economy. A common reason for hiring international talent is that diverse perspectives and experience are good for the business, which is absolutely true.

Microsoft’s 2020 Innovation Culture Survey conducted by IDC revealed that companies that were considered innovation leaders during the pandemic tend to increase diversity across cultures, genders, and generations.

But, as our diversity figures show, we have the ability to significantly increase the diversity of cultures and experiences without having to look abroad first.

Only a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s technical workers are female. The forest is about 4%. Less than 3 percent is Pacifica. Recruiting abroad is still important, but to secure and maintain a strong pipeline of skilled talent, the main focus needs to be to reach out to more communities.

Guy Littlefair, Vice President and Dean of Design and Creative Technology at Auckland University of Technology, said in a Culture of Innovation report: future. “

Increasing the representation of poorly serviced communities in the tech sector not only makes us more resilient and innovative, but also helps New Zealand make a strong comeback after Covid. It is also correct to support fair access.

Some of our partners are already doing great work to excite the next generation of tech stars about what their careers in the tech sector will be, giving them the skills they need to succeed. I am.

PwC uses the Ignite program to work with Microsoft to provide valuable on-the-job training, digitally for a variety of background apprentices who want to get a job directly from school or move from another career to technology. Provides technology qualifications.

In 2020, Datacom joined Microsoft and worked with leadership organization TupuToa to provide forest and Pacific students with career opportunities. Microsoft is also working with Datacom colleagues to support Rea, a digital platform that provides digital skills training and coaching to help Mori and Pasifikarangatahi connect with employers and jobs in the technology sector.

Now imagine what the entire sector can work together to do. Microsoft recently announced the # 10 KWhine Initiative. This initiative aims to bring together these partners to train, improve their skills, and create employment opportunities for 10,000 women in technology.

Increasing diversity isn’t just about communities that aren’t well serviced to solve. It is everyone’s responsibility to work together to create more opportunities. As someone with no technical background (I started my communication job), I also prove that the technical department has plenty of room for all kinds of skills and can change jobs. I am.

In 2022, solving diversity challenges is the greatest opportunity for the technology sector and the greatest change in the long run. Now let’s reshape the conversation about “talent” into a conversation about “diversity” about creating more paths for the diverse people of Aotearoa.

Why wait for the border to open? Opening our eyes and doors to help more New Zealanders in the local technology industry is something we all can now achieve.

For more information, see the 2021 Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards and the 2020 Culture of Innovation survey.

