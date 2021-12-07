The latest Google Pixel Watch rendering gives you the best look ever





(Pocket-lint)-Following the recent report that the Google smartwatch will be available in 2022, it seems that the rendered image of the Pixel Watch has surfaced.

The project, which has been rumored for several years, is codenamed “Rohan” and is now the official marketing image for the device shared by YouTuber Jon Prosser.

They share a very strong similarity to the leaked image of the Pixel Watch shared by Prosser in April, featuring a round face, bezelless edges, and a very thin case.

The collection includes several screens showing integration with Google Maps, heart rate tracking, incoming calls, standard watch faces, and more.

However, even with the legendary Pixel Watch in these renders, it’s unlikely to resemble the final product, although it hasn’t yet been identified as the name of a Google device.

Given that the relevant material was first leaked about eight months ago, not only may the images be a bit out of date, but there are also overall design discrepancies.

One such example is Google Maps. It features a different design than the recently released version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wear OS 3.

Prosser also has a pretty rough record of leaks. So it’s worth salting this latest rumor.

However, over time, the Pixel Watch’s whispers and reports are gaining momentum, perhaps as early as the second quarter, ahead of possible arrivals.

Written by Connor Allison. Originally published on December 6, 2021.

