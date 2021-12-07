New nonprofits drive “responsible” startup innovation





The new nonprofit aims to help fast-growing companies build their businesses by considering social and environmental impacts from the beginning. Founded by Hemant Taneja, managing partner of venture company General Catalyst, and former Stripe executives Jon Zieger and Diedevan Lamoen, Responsible Innovation Labs is founded by founders of economic inclusion, environmental sustainability, workforce diversity, privacy, and more. And help innovate with “intentionality and influence”. “

“I’ve been investing for 20 years and when it comes to the role of technology, technology has become one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful, in shaping social change.” Taneja says. Zieger adds: “I think this is about turning good intentions into practical behavior and strict standards.”

In recent years, large corporations have embraced stakeholder capitalism. The purpose of a company is to serve its employees, customers, suppliers and communities, not just its shareholders. Some large public shareholders consider the environment, society and governance (ESG) as an indicator of investment decisions. However, Taneja argues that companies need to consider social responsibility in the early stages of development. “Our strong belief is that the ESG movement is not enough for the world,” he says. “If you’re sitting in a conference room and thinking about ESG strategies, it’s probably too late.”

Zieger says Responsible Innovation Labs wants to provide startups with tools similar to the decision-making framework they experienced with digital payment giant Stripe.[founder Patrick Collison] Management engages in the Inquisition process, discusses these topics with many leaders, and runs a version that they propose to do on a large scale at Responsible Innovation Labs. (General Catalyst led Stripe’s Series B funding round. Earlier this year, the company raised a Series H round, which is worth $ 95 billion.)

Nonprofits have announced a strong advisory board to help develop the Charter. Members of the board include Toyin Ajayi, co-founder and president of Cityblock. Neil Blumenthal, co-founder and co-CEO of Warby Parker. Jim Breyer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Breyer Capital. Rachel Carlson, Co-Founder and CEO of Guild Education. Ken Schno, Chairman and Managing Director of General Catalyst. Former Merck CEO Ken Frazier. John Iwata, Executive Fellow, Yale School of Management. OneTen, CEO, Maurice Jones. Yongme Moon, a business professor at Harvard Business School. Sam Palmisano, former chairman and CEO of IBM. Gusto Co-Founder and CEO, Josh Reeves. Glen Tullman, CEO of Transcarent.

