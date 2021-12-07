Israeli OrCam Wins Third Year CES2022 Innovation Award





OrCam Technologies, a Jerusalem-based company known for its AI-driven visual aid technology, has won the annual CES2022 Innovation Awards for the third consecutive year. The company has been honored with innovation in the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) accessibility and health and wellness category for its MyEye PRO voice-activated wearable device for the visually impaired, visually impaired, or people with reading disabilities. ..

Founded by Professor Amnon Shashua and Ziv Aviram, the same duo that founded the Israeli drive assistance giant Mobileye, the company won the award prior to CES 2022. CTA brings together the largest brands in the consumer electronics industry and global innovators to showcase innovative technologies. Last year’s CES was an all-digital online event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but CES 2022 will return directly to Las Vegas next month. The event will be held from January 5th to January 8th, 2022.

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual CES competition that honors the outstanding design and engineering of consumer technology products across 28 product categories.

OrCam MyEye PRO is a finger-sized lightweight wearable technology device. courtesy.

OrCam’s MyEyePRO is a lightweight wearable technology device that helps people with visual problems. Finger-sized mobile devices are magnetically attached to the frame of eyeglasses and instantly read printed text (books, menus, signs) and digital screens (computers, smartphones) to recognize faces and products / products. Identify bars Offline and real-time codes, notes, and colors with full data protection.

The device’s interactive smart reading capabilities allow users to tailor an assistive reading experience, and orientation capabilities assist in guiding and identifying objects. With the newly released HeyOrCam, you can use voice commands to control all device features and settings hands-free.

Rafi Fischer, Director of Public Relations and Media Relations at OrCam, told No Camels that the voice activation / understanding capabilities enabled by interactive Hey OrCam queries make this technology comparable to the voice activation assistants of leading global technology players. increase.

“Nevertheless, OrCams technology makes a big difference because it’s integrated into a unique platform that helps people with visual impairments, learning and reading challenges change their lives,” he explains.

“We have pioneered a breakthrough in personal AI technology by developing key device enhancements with OrCam MyEye PRO. OrCam’s SVP of Sales and Marketing, Tzahi Israel, said in a statement that CES was ours. We are proud to reaffirm our innovative spirit and impact on both accessibility and health and wellness areas.

Developed in response to user feedback, OrCam MyEye PRO is co-founder and co-chairman of OrCam Technologies, saying it can bring a whole new level of accessibility to visually impaired and reading-impaired people. Professor Amnon Shashua said. With the new integration, OrCam MyEye PRO can hear, understand and respond to natural voice commands. This transforms the complete operation of the device into an intuitive and enjoyable user experience.

OrCam has the world’s largest R & D team focused on engineering assistive technologies for the visually impaired. This allows you to focus on developing features that can truly change a person’s life. OrCams’ versatile text-to-speech engine, which integrates voice-activated HeyOrCam personal assistant and smart reading capabilities, provides tens of thousands of users worldwide with unprecedented independence. These developments allow people to work more effectively, pursue higher education and live their daily lives with the confidence empowered by this device.

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Fischer said the CES victory “strengthens the focus and determination of the OrCams R & D team to continually improve the lives of the visually impaired. Wearable OrCamMyEye PRO makes corporate AI a companion pioneer technology. Take it to a whole new level.

Previous victory

OrCam won its first CES award in January 2020, just before the three-day event of the year began. The company was named OrCam Hear’s Best of Innovation for Accessibility (CTA) on January 5th. It is a device that enhances hearing loss by identifying the person who speaks to the person wearing the device from multiple speakers. It separates the audio while relaying the filtered audio to the Bluetooth hearing aid in real time. The device knows how to use lip reading and body gestures to figure out what voice a user needs to hear and switch to another voice when the user wants someone else to hear it. Can be connected to a string and hung around the neck.

OrCam Here.courtesy

According to The Jerusalem Post, it’s a real honor for CTA to recognize OrCam Hear as one of the best innovations in CES2020 in the accessibility category at the time.We are deeply grateful to the CTA for recognizing the ability of OrCams wearable assistive technologies to continue to transform people’s lives.

Last year, the OrCam Read Digital Read was named a CES 2021 Best of Innovation Winner in the Accessibility category. OrCam won the award prior to the first all-digital CES 2021 event.

The CES exhibition is at the top of the consumer electronics industry. We are pleased to have gained this recognition with three different accessibility-oriented technologies over the last three years and now cover the areas of health and wellness, “says Fisher.

OrCam read

OrCam will preview new technology at CES 2022 next month, “transforming a handheld OrCam Read device into a new class of educational solution that empowers students of all ages to challenge reading and learning,” Fischer told No Camels. I will talk.

OrCam Read is a supportive reading technique that supports reading tasks. courtesy.

OrCam first announced OrCamRead at CES2020. Then, in March 2020, the company officially launched the OrCamRead digital reader, a handheld designed for people with reading disabilities due to mild to moderate vision impairment, reading fatigue, dyslexia, aphasia, and other conditions. Did. For those who read a large amount of text in March 2020.

Users wanted to make their devices more unobtrusive wirelessly, so we packed all the technology into a small second-generation OrCam My Eye. It’s finger-sized, lightweight, and magnetically connects to any pair of eyeglass frames. Dr. Yonatan Wexler, EVP of R & D at OrCam Technologies, told No Camels at the time.

Last month, the handheld OrCam Read device was also named the best invention of TIME Magazine in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nocamels.com/2021/12/israel-orcam-ces-2022-innovation-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos