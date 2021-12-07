Google Pixel update saves time on old and new models





Google has released a number of updates to help owners of both older and latest Pixel 6 devices. First, the Pixel 6 Pro has an Ultra-wideband (UWB) feature that allows you to quickly share photos and other files using the Nearby Share feature. As mentioned earlier, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users will also have access to a digital car key feature that can be unlocked and started on some BMW models.

Other features will appeal to a wider group. With the quick-tap to snap feature, Pixel 4a 5G and later users can first access Snapchat directly from the lock screen by double-tapping the back of their smartphone. Previously, this feature was only available on the Pixel 6.

On Pixel 3 and later smartphones, on the other hand, you’ll be able to adjust the amount of time you hold down the power button to activate the Google Assistant. This feature prevents you from accidentally activating your assistant, for example when you are trying to turn off your phone. Another important feature for Pixel 3 (and later) owners is the Bass Slider, which doubles the bass available on Pixel Buds A-series earphones from -1 to +4.

Google has expanded car accident detection to Taiwan, Italy, and France, allowing it to automatically send its location and details to emergency responders when a car accident is detected. It also adds a “playing” feature that allows you to detect songs and quickly add them to your favorites. Finally, Google has added new languages ​​such as Japanese, French and German that can be transcribed with the recorder app. All of these features have been rolled out to Pixel devices.

