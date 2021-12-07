CRN Nominates Arcserve as Finalist for 2021 Tech Innovator Award





The CRN Tech Innovator Awards honor the most innovative products and services of the year

Arcserve UDP is recognized as a breakthrough data protection product for solution providers

Eden Prairie, Minnesota, December 6, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Arcserve, the world’s most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, today announced Arcserve by The Channel Company’s brand CRN. Announced that he has been nominated as a finalist. 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Arcserve is recognized by Arcserve UDP8 in the Data Protection Software category.

This annual awards program presents innovative vendors of IT channels across 47 different technology categories in key areas from cloud to storage, networking and security. To determine the winners, the CRN Editor’s Panel uses hundreds of vendor products based on multiple criteria, including key features, uniqueness, technical ingenuity, and ability to meet the needs of customers and partners. I reviewed.

Finalist Arcserve UDP uniquely combines deep learning server protection, immutable storage, and scalable on-site and off-site business continuity to provide full IT restoring power for virtual, physical, and cloud infrastructure. Realize the approach. It is the only product on the market that offers a complete solution for neutralizing ransomware attacks in the cloud or on-premises.

Arcserve UDP backups are protected by Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server, a strong front-line defense against ransomware. Pairing with the OneXafe appliance provides native immutability for storing backups, making it difficult for ransomware to access the backup data. Immutable cloud storage for backup utilizes Amazon AWS S3 Object Lock.

Arcserve UDP includes Sophos Intercept X Advanced, opening up opportunities for channel partners to provide their customers with data protection and cybersecurity in one solution. Partners can use one vendor to meet their customers’ needs for a strong first and last line of defense for backup.

The story continues

Arcserve is the only vendor promoted to “Challenger” in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software. Arcserve UDP played an important role in gaining this recognition. The Magic Quadrant report lists Arcserve’s broad platform, malware detection, data recovery capabilities, and cost of ownership as key strengths.

Supporting citation

Shridar Subramanian, CMO, Arcserve “We are pleased to be recognized by other vendors like us who are committed to empowering solution providers with cutting-edge technology. UDP is the finalist of this year’s Tech Innovators Contest. Being selected on the list, its technical ingenuity and, more importantly, its value to channel partners and their customers. With Arcserve UDP, partners can leverage an all-in-one data and ransomware protection solution. You can neutralize ransomware attacks, restore data, and perform effective disaster recovery. “

The Channel Company, CEO, Blaine Raddon “CRN’s annual TechInnovator Awards showcase its ongoing commitment to end-user empowerment and enablement with state-of-the-art dedicated products and services, and continue to be a solution provider. Recognizing technology vendors who drive global business growth .. I would like to personally congratulate each of the winners of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award. We drive transformation and innovation in the IT space. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors. “

The Tech Innovator Awards will appear in the December issue of CRN and will be available online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About Arcserve

Arcserve, the world’s top five data protection vendors, offers a wide set of best-in-class solutions for managing, protecting, and recovering all data workloads, from SMBs to enterprises, regardless of location or complexity. increase. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while providing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, highly scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-premises, off-premises (including DRaaS, BaaS, Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructure. The company’s nearly 30-year award-winning IP, as well as its continued focus on innovation, brings partners and customers such as MSP, VAR, LAR, and end users to the next generation of data workloads and infrastructure. The fastest route is guaranteed. .. As a 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve is located in more than 150 countries and has 19,000 channel partners helping protect the critical data assets of 235,000 customers. Find out more at arcserve.com and follow Arcserve on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005150/en/

contact address

Jock BreitwieserArcserve + 1 [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/crn-names-arcserve-finalist-2021-140600111.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos