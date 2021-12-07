Google, Meta Dominates as Digital Drives Global Advertising Growth-Forecast





The Google LLC logo will be seen in the office in Manhattan, NY, USA on November 17, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

December 6 (Reuters)-The global advertising industry has grown faster than previously expected this year, 2022, as brands rely heavily on search engines and social media companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL). It may maintain that momentum for years. O) and Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) will reach customers during the pandemic, according to two advertising industry forecasts released Monday.

In a year characterized by global supply chain disruptions that delayed product delivery to shelves and user privacy crackdowns by Apple Inc (AAPL.O), which many feared disrupting mobile advertising. Despite this, brands continue to advertise online and promote e-commerce as in-store shopping. He said his return was delayed.

Brian Weiser, Global President of Business Intelligence at advertising agency GroupM, said that new businesses formed during the pandemic had to advertise to find customers, while other businesses were in the consumer’s mind. May have maintained advertising spending to stay in front of.

GroupM forecasts global advertising spending to increase by 22.5% year-on-year in 2021, while Zenith forecasts growth of 15.6%. Both estimates have been revised upwards from previous expectations.

“This year will be the fastest growing year in the advertising industry,” Weezer said at the UBS conference on Monday.

According to the report, global advertising spending is expected to increase by about 9% in 2022.

This growth has benefited key sellers of digital advertising, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), and currently accounts for more than half of all non-China advertising spending in 2019. GroupM said.

Alphabet and Meta, formerly known as Facebook, are also facing antitrust investigations in the United States and Europe.

As marketers need to reach consumers directly, retailers such as Wal-Mart, Target, and Kroger are rapidly growing their advertising sales business, and brands use shopper data to reach more customers. You can now target it. According to Zenith, this type of advertising will grow 47% this year to $ 77 billion and is expected to grow to $ 143 billion by 2024.

According to Bernard, the retail media network has been established in China for over a decade, but growth in other markets is remarkable.

“In the last five years, it has grown explosively out of nowhere except China,” he said.

Report by Sheila Dang of Dallas. Edited by Louise Heavens and Mark Porter

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

