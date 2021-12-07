How is Tech working to solve the shortage of appraisers?





The shortage of appraisers in the industry is well known these days, and there is no doubt that many readers of this article have directly experienced the effects of this shortage. However, putting the shortage of appraisers in a broader context helps to better understand the cause as well as the solution already in progress to solve the problem.

According to the Association of Appraisers, more than 10,000 appraisers have left the industry since 2013. This represents a 13% decline in the working population of appraisers nationwide during that period. This outflow is exacerbated by the fact that more than half of the remaining appraisers in the industry are nearing retirement age and 20% are over 66 years old. In the current red-hot housing market, the demand for appraisers is outpacing the decline. Supply is pushing up rates and pushing up valuation completion times. Some brokers say residential real estate fees have risen from an average of $ 750 to $ 2,000. On the other hand, it may take about 2 months to complete the appraisal.

The natural reaction to this situation is to try to get more appraisers into the industry, especially in the face of these statistics. However, this alone cannot solve the underlying problems of the current evaluation process, such as inefficient workflows and analog data collection.

Instead, innovation is beginning to enter the market with the goal of optimizing the valuation process by automating a significant part of real estate valuation. Whether you use machine learning tools to create fast and accurate measurements, or digital platforms that allow lenders and appraisers to interact directly, technology helps modernize previously inefficient workflows. , Appraisers can add efficiency to the evaluation process.

AMC driving technological innovation

Many appraisal companies (AMCs) are at the forefront of this new technology wave. Many of them have made strategic acquisitions of related technology platforms over the past few years. In addition, AMC has invested heavily in research and development.

One of the most active AMCs in the field is Class Valuation, which recently acquired DataMaster, a proptech company that built one of the most comprehensive multiple-list service integration networks in the United States. With this acquisition, Class Valuation aims to provide a fully digital evaluation process. CIO Scot Rose of both companies said the ultimate goal is not to replace the appraiser, but to assist the appraiser by providing more convenient tools that can increase the efficiency of the appraisal market as a whole. ..

Class Valuation has led this division by launching a tool called Property Fingerprints in 2019, leveraging machine learning to improve the way appraisers capture property data. More specifically, the platform’s automated formulas use property photos to provide accurate measurements through 3D scanning and detailed floor plan models. The appraiser can then store and access all the data through the software, greatly speeding up the process.

In September, another AMC called Clear Capital acquired Finnish proptech startup Cubi Casa. Clear Capital has integrated CubiCasas’ automatic floorplan sketching technology to provide more accurate results when measuring homes. Square foot is the second most common indicator of home value (after location), and CubiCasa automates one of the most important parts of the valuation process.Elimination of middlemen: alternative technology solutions

Evaluation innovation is not just driven by AMC. In fact, other parties in the real estate buying process, such as lenders, play a unique role in the valuation market and avoid AMC altogether. They do this by providing the broker with a technical application that allows them to connect directly to the appraiser, eliminating the need for AMC.

For example, mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) announced in October this year that it will launch its own in-house appraisal service. This new service, called UWM Appraisal Direct, leverages technology and internal administrators to pass jobs directly to evaluators for execution.

To support the deployment of this new service, UWM has removed the requirement that brokers need to use AMC to complete the evaluation (although you are free to do so if you wish). .. This service targets a delivery time of 5-7 days for all appraisals and gives 100% of the fee to the appraiser.

Another interesting development comes in the form of back-end platforms and marketplaces that automate communication between lenders and appraisers. For example, Cleveland-based AppraisalWorks provides a cloud-based valuation management technology platform that acts as a market and automation platform for lenders to manage and allocate valuation orders. They can choose to go through the AMC or communicate directly with the appraiser.

As with any technology platform, the ultimate attraction is that processing time can be reduced by setting shortcuts such as electronic payments and portals for uploading documents. This allows the appraiser to reduce the heavy workload and automate the many steps used to add days to the assessment.

summary

Until recently, the valuation process showed relatively little innovation compared to other parts of the real estate process. However, the current high fare situation offers great opportunities for groups that are leveraging technology to cut down on the market by offering lower fare and faster travel times.

In addition, with the introduction of solutions to replace or remove AMC’s traditional role, competition and innovation between AMCs will continue as AMC struggles to reduce costs and maintain market share. Is expected.

It will be known over time whether and when the appraisal fee will normalize, but there is one thing that is certain. Intensifying competition and new entry into the market will help drive innovation and alleviate the shortage of appraisers in the long run.

