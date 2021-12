Today’s Google Doodle is celebrating pizza around the world

Pizza is one of my favorites. I always seem to be in that mood and it never disappoints me. Even “bad” slices are pretty good, so you probably won’t turn down pizza. In fact, just reading the word “pizza” over and over again, maybe you want something?

Now, be careful when using Google today. Search engine homepages will definitely drive you to the pie. This site pays homage to the humble pie through daily Doodle. It’s also known as a fun little design around the Google logo that is modified to honor something or someone. This Monday is a fun (although quite difficult!) Pizza slicing game for celebrating different types of pizza around the world.

The game asks you to cut the entire pizza into a specific number of slices and add a specific topping to each. Level up to learn more about pizzas from different countries. There are classic Margheritas, white pizzas and pepperoni pizzas, but some are new. For example, Muzarella is Argentina’s favorite with lots of oregano and cheese in a sponge base, while Hungarian Magaros pizza has cheese. Salami, bacon, onions, chili powder. Japanese teriyaki mayonnaise slices include cheese, teriyaki chicken, seaweed and mayonnaise, and Thai tom yum kung has cheese, shrimp, mushrooms, chili and lime leaves.

And these are just a few examples of Doodle. The more levels you beat, the more pizzas you can learn. You may be wondering why Google is celebrating pizza all day, December 6th today. I say we should celebrate pizza every day! But in reality there is a reason.

On this day in 2007, the Neapolitan culinary art “Pizza Iuro” was added to the list of UNESCO practices that serve the intangible cultural heritage of mankind. This basically means what we already know: pizza is part of human culture. According to a blog post posted by Google, 5 billion pizzas are consumed each year.

So today, perhaps more than any other day, you should definitely get yourself a slice of pizza-and maybe choose a combination of these fascinating and tasty toppings.

Felicia LaLomia Food & Culture Editor Felicia LaLomia is Delish’s Food & Culture Editor.

